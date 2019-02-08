Tallgrass Energy LP : Files Annual Report on Form 10-K

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) announced today that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

A copy of the Annual Report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Tallgrass Energy website at www.tallgrassenergy.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. TGE shareholders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report (including complete audited financial statements) free of charge via email to investor.relations@tallgrassenergylp.com or in writing to Tallgrass Energy, LP; Attention: Investor Relations, 4200 W. 115th Street, Suite 350, Leawood, KS 66211.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) is a growth-oriented midstream energy infrastructure company operating across 11 states with transportation, storage, terminal, water, gathering and processing assets that serve some of the nation’s most prolific crude oil and natural gas basins.

