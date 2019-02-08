Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tallgrass Energy LP    TGE

TALLGRASS ENERGY LP (TGE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tallgrass Energy LP : Files Annual Report on Form 10-K

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 04:40pm EST

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) announced today that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

A copy of the Annual Report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Tallgrass Energy website at www.tallgrassenergy.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. TGE shareholders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report (including complete audited financial statements) free of charge via email to investor.relations@tallgrassenergylp.com or in writing to Tallgrass Energy, LP; Attention: Investor Relations, 4200 W. 115th Street, Suite 350, Leawood, KS 66211.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) is a growth-oriented midstream energy infrastructure company operating across 11 states with transportation, storage, terminal, water, gathering and processing assets that serve some of the nation’s most prolific crude oil and natural gas basins.

To learn more, please visit our website at www.tallgrassenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TALLGRASS ENERGY LP
04:40pTALLGRASS ENERGY LP : Files Annual Report on Form 10-K
BU
04:16pTALLGRASS ENERGY LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
01/31BLACKSTONE LP : to take controlling stake in Tallgrass Energy for $3.3 billion
RE
01/31TALLGRASS ENERGY, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/31TALLGRASS ENERGY, LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01/31TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Results and 2019..
BU
01/23TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : Kinder Morgan explore Rockies oil transportation
AQ
01/22Tallgrass Energy and Kinder Morgan in Deal for New Rockies Pipeline
DJ
01/15TALLGRASS ENERGY, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/15TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : Increases Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date for Fourth..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 000 M
EBIT 2019 528 M
Net income 2019 512 M
Debt 2019 3 794 M
Yield 2019 9,47%
P/E ratio 2019 13,35
P/E ratio 2020 17,83
EV / Sales 2019 10,3x
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
Capitalization 6 459 M
Chart TALLGRASS ENERGY LP
Duration : Period :
Tallgrass Energy LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALLGRASS ENERGY LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 25,3 $
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David G. Dehaemers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. Moler Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Gary J. Brauchle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank John Loverro Director
Sandy de Jongh Osborne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALLGRASS ENERGY LP-5.30%6 459
ENBRIDGE INC16.27%74 806
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.85%60 569
KINDER MORGAN INC16.78%39 638
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION14.87%38 570
WILLIAMS COMPANIES21.00%32 297
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.