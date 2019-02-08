Tallgrass Energy LP : Files Annual Report on Form 10-K

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) announced today that it has filed its
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018 with the
Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
A copy of the Annual Report is available in the Investor Relations
section of the Tallgrass Energy website at www.tallgrassenergy.com
or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
TGE shareholders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report (including
complete audited financial statements) free of charge via email to investor.relations@tallgrassenergylp.com
or in writing to Tallgrass Energy, LP; Attention: Investor Relations,
4200 W. 115th Street, Suite 350, Leawood, KS 66211.
About Tallgrass Energy
Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) is a growth-oriented midstream energy
infrastructure company operating across 11 states with transportation,
storage, terminal, water, gathering and processing assets that serve
some of the nation’s most prolific crude oil and natural gas basins.
To learn more, please visit our website at www.tallgrassenergy.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190208005456/en/