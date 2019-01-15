Tallgrass Energy LP : Increases Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) today announced its quarterly dividend
for the fourth quarter of 2018. The dividend will be paid on Thursday,
February 14, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business
on Thursday, January 31, 2019.
The board of directors of TGE’s general partner declared a quarterly
cash dividend of $0.5200 per Class A share for the fourth quarter of
2018, or $2.08 on an annualized basis. This represents a 2.0 percent
sequential increase from the third quarter 2018 dividend of $0.5100 per
Class A share and an increase of 41.5 percent from the fourth quarter
2017 dividend of $0.3675 per Class A share. It is TGE’s 14th
consecutive increase since its May 2015 IPO.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results and
Conference Call
Tallgrass plans to report fourth quarter 2018 financial results and
release 2019 financial guidance on Thursday, January 31, 2019, and hold
a conference call at 3:30 p.m. Central Time that same day.
TGE invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to the
call through a link posted on the Investor Relations section of
Tallgrass’s website at www.tallgrassenergy.com.
About Tallgrass Energy
Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) is a growth-oriented midstream energy
infrastructure company operating across 11 states with transportation,
storage, terminal, water, gathering and processing assets that serve
some of the nation’s most prolific crude oil and natural gas basins.
To learn more, please visit our website at www.tallgrassenergy.com.
