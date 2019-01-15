Log in
TALLGRASS ENERGY LP (TGE)
01/15 04:00:00 pm
23.68 USD   +3.59%
Tallgrass Energy LP : Increases Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

01/15/2019 | 04:16pm EST

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) today announced its quarterly dividend for the fourth quarter of 2018. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, February 14, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

The board of directors of TGE’s general partner declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5200 per Class A share for the fourth quarter of 2018, or $2.08 on an annualized basis. This represents a 2.0 percent sequential increase from the third quarter 2018 dividend of $0.5100 per Class A share and an increase of 41.5 percent from the fourth quarter 2017 dividend of $0.3675 per Class A share. It is TGE’s 14th consecutive increase since its May 2015 IPO.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

Tallgrass plans to report fourth quarter 2018 financial results and release 2019 financial guidance on Thursday, January 31, 2019, and hold a conference call at 3:30 p.m. Central Time that same day.

TGE invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to the call through a link posted on the Investor Relations section of Tallgrass’s website at www.tallgrassenergy.com.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) is a growth-oriented midstream energy infrastructure company operating across 11 states with transportation, storage, terminal, water, gathering and processing assets that serve some of the nation’s most prolific crude oil and natural gas basins.

To learn more, please visit our website at www.tallgrassenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 800 M
EBIT 2018 489 M
Net income 2018 404 M
Debt 2018 3 626 M
Yield 2018 9,39%
P/E ratio 2018 19,68
P/E ratio 2019 13,84
EV / Sales 2018 12,5x
EV / Sales 2019 10,5x
Capitalization 6 405 M
Chart TALLGRASS ENERGY LP
Duration : Period :
Tallgrass Energy LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALLGRASS ENERGY LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 25,5 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David G. Dehaemers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. Moler Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Gary J. Brauchle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank John Loverro Director
Sandy de Jongh Osborne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALLGRASS ENERGY LP-6.08%6 405
ENBRIDGE INC9.22%70 527
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.10.61%59 368
KINDER MORGAN INC12.03%38 027
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION10.65%37 292
WILLIAMS COMPANIES14.78%30 639
