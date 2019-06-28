Tallgrass Energy LP : Kinder Morgan and Tallgrass Energy Announce Joint Tariff Open Season to Increase Crude Capacity out of the Bakken

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI), through its subsidiary Hiland Crude, LLC (Hiland Crude), and Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE), through its subsidiary Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline, LLC (Pony Express), today announced the start of a binding joint tariff open season to solicit commitments for crude oil transportation service from Bakken origin points on the Hiland Crude system to refinery delivery points along the Pony Express system and to Cushing, OK.

The Hiland Crude system is currently capable of moving approximately 88,000 bpd (barrels per day) from Bakken origin points to Guernsey, WY. The Pony Express system is currently capable of moving approximately 375,000 bpd from Guernsey to Cushing, connecting to three refineries along the way.

Additional documents and details related to the open season will be made available upon completion of a confidentiality agreement. The binding open season begins today at 4 p.m. Central Time and is expected to end on July 28, 2019, at 5 p.m. Central Time. Those interested in obtaining more detailed information about this open season can visit the Kinder Morgan website at www.kindermorgan.com, contact Dwaine Shroyer, vice president of business development in Kinder Morgan’s Products Pipelines group, at dwaine_shroyer@kindermorgan.com or (918) 588-5074, or call Kyle Quackenbush at 303.763.3319 or Andrew DiPaolo at 918.588.5074 with Tallgrass Energy.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. We own an interest in or operate approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 157 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals transload and store liquid commodities including petroleum products, ethanol and chemicals, and bulk products, including petroleum coke, metals and ores. For more information please visit www.kindermorgan.com.

About Tallgrass Energy, LP

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) is a growth-oriented midstream energy infrastructure company operating across 11 states with transportation, storage, terminal, water, gathering and processing assets that serve some of the nation’s most prolific crude oil and natural gas basins. To learn more, please visit our website at www.tallgrassenergy.com.

Important Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

Kinder Morgan:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Generally the words “expects,” “believes,” anticipates,” “plans,” “will,” “shall,” “estimates,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Forward looking statements in this news release include express or implied statements concerning expansion opportunities on the Hiland Crude system. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, based on information currently available to them. Although KMI believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance as to when or if any such forward-looking statements will materialize nor their ultimate impact on our operations or financial condition. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in KMI’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2018 (under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and elsewhere) and its subsequent reports, which are available through the SEC’s EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on our website at ir.kindermorgan.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and except to the extent required by law, KMI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or other factors. Because of these risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Tallgrass Energy:

Disclosures in this press release contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that management expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the feasibility, cost, execution, in-service timing, capabilities and expected benefits of the Pony Express Pipeline expansion project. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of TGE, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those set forth in reports filed by TGE with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which such statement is made, and TGE does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

