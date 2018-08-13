Tallgrass Energy LP : to Participate in Citi MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) today announced its participation in
the Citi MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference to be held Aug. 15 –
16, 2018, at The Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nev. The slides used in
these discussions will be posted on Tallgrass's website on Aug. 15,
2018. TGE shareholders and other interested parties are invited to view
those materials under the investor relations section at www.tallgrassenergy.com.
About Tallgrass Energy
Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) is a growth-oriented midstream energy
infrastructure company operating across 11 states with transportation,
storage, terminal, water, gathering and processing assets that serve
some of the nation's most prolific crude oil and natural gas basins.
To learn more, please visit our website at www.tallgrassenergy.com.
