Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tallgrass Energy LP    TGE

TALLGRASS ENERGY LP (TGE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/13 05:27:14 pm
24.085 USD   -2.65%
05:01pTALLGRASS ENERG : to Participate in Citi MLP/Midstream Infrastructur..
BU
08/02TALLGRASS ENERG : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02TALLGRASS ENERG : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tallgrass Energy LP : to Participate in Citi MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) today announced its participation in the Citi MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference to be held Aug. 15 – 16, 2018, at The Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nev. The slides used in these discussions will be posted on Tallgrass's website on Aug. 15, 2018. TGE shareholders and other interested parties are invited to view those materials under the investor relations section at www.tallgrassenergy.com.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) is a growth-oriented midstream energy infrastructure company operating across 11 states with transportation, storage, terminal, water, gathering and processing assets that serve some of the nation's most prolific crude oil and natural gas basins.

To learn more, please visit our website at www.tallgrassenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TALLGRASS ENERGY LP
05:07pTALLGRASS ENERGY, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pTALLGRASS ENERGY LP : to Participate in Citi MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Confer..
BU
08/03TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : to Develop New Crude Oil Pipeline
AQ
08/02TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/02TALLGRASS ENERGY GP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
08/02TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : to Develop New Cushing to St. James Crude Oil Pipeline and..
AQ
08/01TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : announces 700-mile pipeline from Oklahoma to St. James, Pl..
AQ
08/01TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : announces 700-mile pipeline from Oklahoma to St. James, Pl..
AQ
08/01TALLGRASS ENERGY LP : to Develop New Cushing to St. James Crude Oil Pipeline and..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:44aDIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : Overcoming Adversity And Soaring To New H.. 
08/12Midstream Rally Secured 
08/04New C-Corp With 8% Yield, 1.18X Coverage, No K-1s Or IDRs 
08/03TransGlobe Energy's (TGE) CEO David Dehaemers on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
08/03HI-CRUSH : Management Calling A Top With C-Corp Conversion? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 791 M
EBIT 2018 452 M
Net income 2018 345 M
Debt 2018 2 956 M
Yield 2018 8,71%
P/E ratio 2018 18,26
P/E ratio 2019 15,13
EV / Sales 2018 12,4x
EV / Sales 2019 10,9x
Capitalization 6 822 M
Chart TALLGRASS ENERGY LP
Duration : Period :
Tallgrass Energy LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALLGRASS ENERGY LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,1 $
Spread / Average Target -2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David G. Dehaemers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. Moler Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Gary J. Brauchle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank John Loverro Director
Sandy de Jongh Osborne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALLGRASS ENERGY LP-3.89%6 822
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.11.66%64 114
ENBRIDGE INC-4.29%62 095
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-5.49%39 759
KINDER MORGAN INC0.55%39 591
MPLX LP7.44%30 737
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.