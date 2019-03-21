Log in
CORRECTION: Decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS 21.03.2019

0
03/21/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp
Minutes of annual general meeting

CORRECTION: Decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS 21.03.2019

The following correction has been made to the announcement regarding the dividend payment ex-date, which is 3 April 2019.

The corrected announcement is as follows:

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS was held on 21 March 2019 in the Conference centre of Sokos Hotel Viru, Viru väljak 4, Tallinn. 29,804,769 votes, i.e. 73.18% of the Company`s 40,729,200 votes were represented at the meeting.

The decisions of the General Meeting were as follows:

1. Approval of the annual report of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS for 2018

With 29,752,571, i.e. 99.82% votes in favour, to approve the annual report of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS for 2018 prepared by the Management Board and approved by the Supervisory Board, according to which the consolidated balance sheet of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS as at 31.12.2018 is 411,077 thousand euros, the sales revenue for the accounting year is 681,181 thousand euros and the net profit 30,438 thousand euros.

2. Profit distribution

With 29,793,644, i.e. 99.96% votes in favour, to approve the profit distribution proposal of 2018 of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS prepared by the Management Board and approved by the Supervisory Board as follows:

Retained profits of previous years 80,846 thousand euros
Net profit of 2018 30,438 thousand euros
Total distributable profit as at 31.12.2018 111,284 thousand euros
To pay dividends 0.71 euros per share 28,918 thousand euros
Retained profits after distribution of profits 82,366 thousand euros

The list of shareholders with a right to receive dividends shall be fixed as at 4 April 2019 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System. Dividends shall be paid to the shareholders via transfer on
12 April 2019 to a bank account of a shareholder.

3. Appointment of an auditor and determination of remuneration procedure

With 29,433,519, i.e. 98.75% votes in favour, to appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers, registry code 10142876, to conduct the audit of financial years 2019-2021 of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS. The amount of the auditor's fee shall be decided by the Management Board of the company.

Dividend payment ex-date of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS

Proceeding from the above, Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS informs that the dividend payment ex-date is 3 April 2019. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2018.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone +372 731 5000

Disclaimer

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 16:59:03 UTC
