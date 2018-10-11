Tallinna Vesi

Company Announcement

Important update: The Tribunal is expecting European Commission´s response by 18th October and parties´ responses by 1st November 2018

The timeline for procedures following tribunals decision to partly satisfy the European Commission's application to intervene in the arbitration between AS Tallinna Vesi, United Utilities and Estonian Government, has been changed.

On 2nd October, the Tribunal decided to satisfy the Commission's Application in part, namely the Commission is invited to submit a single written submission by 18 October 2018, not by 12th October as announced previously. Both parties (Claimant and Respondent) may each file comments to the submission by 1st November 2018.

More detailed information about the tribunal´s decision can be found in the stock announcement issued by AS Tallinna Vesi on 8th October 2018.

