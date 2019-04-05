Tallinna Vesi : Competition Authority extended the response deadline for AS Tallinna Vesi until 23rd April 2019

Tallinna Vesi

Company Announcement

Competition Authority extended the response deadline for AS Tallinna Vesi until 23rd April 2019

On 6th December 2018, Competition Authority notified AS Tallinna Vesi that that it is required to submit explanations regarding the price components serving as a basis of the prices of water services. This is linked to the on-going supervisory review procedure. Today the Competition Authority notified the company, of a further extension of the deadline for company´s response, until 23rd April 2019.



The Competition Authority´s supervisory review procedure is linked to the rejection of the tariff application for Tallinn and Saue City on 4th December 2018. Currently the Competition Authority, considers the prices of water services provided by the company in Tallinn and Saue City, to be non-compliant with the requirements specified in the Public Water Supply and Sewerage Act.



