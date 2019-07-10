Tallinna Vesi
International arbitration tribunal's decision on AS Tallinna Vesi´s and United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V.'s claims against the Republic of Estonia is available now on ICSID website
On 21 June 2019, an international arbitration tribunal made a decision on AS Tallinna Vesi´s and United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V.'s claim in the proceedings against the Republic of Estonia for compensation for losses caused by a breach of the Agreement on the Encouragement and Reciprocal Protection of Investments between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Estonia. A majority decision from the arbitration Panel dismissed AS Tallinna Vesi´s and United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V.'s claims, with one Panel member dissenting.
The full decision is now publicly available on ICSID webpage .
Riina Käi
Chief Financial Officer
AS Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 626 2262
riina.kai@tvesi.ee
