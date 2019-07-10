Log in
TALLINNA VESI

TALLINNA VESI

(TVEAT)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tallinna Vesi : International arbitration tribunal's decision on AS Tallinna Vesi´s and United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V.'s claims against the Republic of Estonia is available now on ICSID website

07/10/2019 | 01:48am EDT

Tallinna Vesi
Company Announcement

International arbitration tribunal's decision on AS Tallinna Vesi´s and United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V.'s claims against the Republic of Estonia is available now on ICSID website

On 21 June 2019, an international arbitration tribunal made a decision on AS Tallinna Vesi´s and United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V.'s claim in the proceedings against the Republic of Estonia for compensation for losses caused by a breach of the Agreement on the Encouragement and Reciprocal Protection of Investments between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Estonia. A majority decision from the arbitration Panel dismissed AS Tallinna Vesi´s and United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V.'s claims, with one Panel member dissenting.

The full decision is now publicly available on ICSID webpage .

Riina Käi
Chief Financial Officer

AS Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 626 2262
riina.kai@tvesi.ee

Disclaimer

Tallinna Vesi AS published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 05:47:03 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
