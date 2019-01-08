Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TALLINN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tallinna Vesi    TVEAT   EE3100026436

TALLINNA VESI (TVEAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/07 08:45:41 am
9.64 EUR   +0.42%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tallinna Vesi : challenged Competition Authority's decision not to approve the prices of water services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 02:20am EST

Tallinna Vesi
Company Announcement

AS Tallinna Vesi challenged Competition Authority's decision not to approve the prices of water services

On 03.01.2019, AS Tallinna Vesi challenged Competition Authority's decision dated 04.12.2018 refusing to approve the prices of water services that AS Tallinna Vesi applied for in Tallinn and Saue service area.

The reason for the challenge is that AS Tallinna Vesi does not find Competition Authority's positions given in their decision justified. In Competition Authority's view, the sales revenue should be approximately 10 million euros lower than the figure AS Tallinna Vesi applied for.

AS Tallinna Vesi is also in the process of preparing a response to the Competition Authority concerning the supervisory review procedure, which is related to the same decision. The response shall provide the reasoning for the company's viewpoints regarding the price components serving as a basis of the prices of water services. AS Tallinna Vesi is to respond by 30.01.2019.

The current prices of water services remain effective until the Competition Authority approves the new prices of water services or establishes the same in another manner.

The company is still awaiting the decision in the ongoing international arbitration proceedings, where AS Tallinna Vesi and United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V. have submitted a damage claim against the Republic of Estonia based on the Agreement on Encouragement and Reciprocal Protection of Investments between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Estonia.

Eliis Vennik
Head of Customer Relations and Communications
Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 626 2275
Eliis.vennik@tvesi.ee

Disclaimer

Tallinna Vesi AS published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 07:18:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TALLINNA VESI
02:20aTALLINNA VESI : challenged Competition Authority's decision not to approve the p..
PU
2018TALLINNA VESI : Competition Authority extended the response deadline for AS Tall..
PU
2018TALLINNA VESI : Competition Authority requests explanations from Tallinna Vesi r..
PU
2018TALLINNA VESI : Competition Authority approved the prices of extra services prov..
PU
2018TALLINNA VESI : The Tallinn Administrative Court made a decision in the dispute ..
PU
2018TALLINNA VESI : Disclosure of AS Tallinna Vesi's financial results in 2019
PU
2018TALLINNA VESI : held an investor conference webinar to introduce the results of ..
PU
2018TALLINNA VESI : acute;s sales increased year-on-year
PU
2018TALLINNA VESI : Financial results for the 3rd Quarter 2018
PU
2018TALLINNA VESI : European Court of Human Rights will not continue proceedings upo..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 62,0 M
EBIT 2018 29,0 M
Net income 2018 25,8 M
Debt 2018 33,7 M
Yield 2018 10,4%
P/E ratio 2018 7,47
P/E ratio 2019 19,67
EV / Sales 2018 3,65x
EV / Sales 2019 4,96x
Capitalization 193 M
Chart TALLINNA VESI
Duration : Period :
Tallinna Vesi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,0 €
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Heino Brookes Chief Executive Officer
Simon Roger Gardiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksandr Timofejev Chief Operating Officer
Riina Käi Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Rein Ratas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALLINNA VESI0.42%221
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY-1.08%16 216
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD2.93%12 753
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-1.00%4 711
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS6.29%2 234
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%1 783
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.