Tallinna Vesi

Company Announcement

AS Tallinna Vesi challenged Competition Authority's decision not to approve the prices of water services

On 03.01.2019, AS Tallinna Vesi challenged Competition Authority's decision dated 04.12.2018 refusing to approve the prices of water services that AS Tallinna Vesi applied for in Tallinn and Saue service area.

The reason for the challenge is that AS Tallinna Vesi does not find Competition Authority's positions given in their decision justified. In Competition Authority's view, the sales revenue should be approximately 10 million euros lower than the figure AS Tallinna Vesi applied for.

AS Tallinna Vesi is also in the process of preparing a response to the Competition Authority concerning the supervisory review procedure, which is related to the same decision. The response shall provide the reasoning for the company's viewpoints regarding the price components serving as a basis of the prices of water services. AS Tallinna Vesi is to respond by 30.01.2019.

The current prices of water services remain effective until the Competition Authority approves the new prices of water services or establishes the same in another manner.

The company is still awaiting the decision in the ongoing international arbitration proceedings, where AS Tallinna Vesi and United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V. have submitted a damage claim against the Republic of Estonia based on the Agreement on Encouragement and Reciprocal Protection of Investments between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Estonia.



Eliis Vennik

Head of Customer Relations and Communications

Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 626 2275

Eliis.vennik@tvesi.ee