Tallinna Vesi

Company Announcement

AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the second quarter of 2019

AS Tallinna Vesi invites its shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for the first six months of 2019. The webinar is scheduled for 26 July 2019 at 11 am (EET) and will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chairman of the Board Karl Heino Brookes and Chief Financial Officer Riina Käi. The questions will be answered by Karl Heino Brookes and Riina Käi after the presentation. We encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar to eliis.vennik@tvesi.ee.

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7171684835111301634. The registration is open until 26 July at 10 am (EET). When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only a few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically.

Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company's website on www.tallinnavesi.ee and on Nasdaq Baltic YouTube account.

Eliis Vennik

Head of Customer Relations and Communications

Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 626 2275

Eliis.vennik@tvesi.ee