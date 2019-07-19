Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TALLINN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tallinna Vesi    TVEAT   EE3100026436

TALLINNA VESI

(TVEAT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tallinna Vesi : will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the second quarter of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 06:20am EDT

Tallinna Vesi
Company Announcement

AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the second quarter of 2019

AS Tallinna Vesi invites its shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for the first six months of 2019. The webinar is scheduled for 26 July 2019 at 11 am (EET) and will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chairman of the Board Karl Heino Brookes and Chief Financial Officer Riina Käi. The questions will be answered by Karl Heino Brookes and Riina Käi after the presentation. We encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar to eliis.vennik@tvesi.ee.

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7171684835111301634. The registration is open until 26 July at 10 am (EET). When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only a few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically.

Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company's website on www.tallinnavesi.ee and on Nasdaq Baltic YouTube account.

Eliis Vennik
Head of Customer Relations and Communications
Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 626 2275
Eliis.vennik@tvesi.ee

Disclaimer

Tallinna Vesi AS published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 10:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TALLINNA VESI
06:20aTALLINNA VESI : will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the result..
PU
07/10TALLINNA VESI : International arbitration tribunal's decision on AS Tallinna Ves..
PU
06/13TALLINNA VESI : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/07REPEAT : Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/02TALLINNA VESI : The Tribunal has further extended the deadline for rendering an ..
PU
04/26TALLINNA VESI : held an investor conference webinar to introduce the results of ..
PU
04/26TALLINNA VESI : acute;s sales increased by 4.2%
PU
04/26TALLINNA VESI : Financial results for the 1st Quarter 2019
PU
04/23TALLINNA VESI : operational performance in the 1st quarter of 2019
PU
04/19TALLINNA VESI : will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the result..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 53,0 M
EBIT 2019 19,5 M
Net income 2019 13,7 M
Debt 2019 42,4 M
Yield 2019 6,58%
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 5,10x
EV / Sales2020 5,44x
Capitalization 228 M
Chart TALLINNA VESI
Duration : Period :
Tallinna Vesi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,00  €
Last Close Price 11,40  €
Spread / Highest target -12,3%
Spread / Average Target -12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Heino Brookes Chief Executive Officer
Simon Roger Gardiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksandr Timofejev Chief Operating Officer
Riina Käi Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Rein Ratas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALLINNA VESI18.75%256
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY29.17%21 166
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD10.00%13 801
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED11.00%5 690
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO PARANA SANEPAR44.49%2 435
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS8.08%2 291
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About