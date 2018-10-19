Log in
TALLINNA VESI
Tallinna Vesi : will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results of the third quarter of 2018

10/19/2018

Tallinna Vesi
Company Announcement

AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results of the third quarter of 2018

AS Tallinna Vesi invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, scheduled on 26 October 2018 at 11 am (EET). The webinar will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chairman of the Board Karl Heino Brookes and Chief Financial Officer Riina Käi. The questions will be answered by Karl Heino Brookes and Riina Käi after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar to eliis.vennik@tvesi.ee.

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5174807883763386627. The registration is open until 26 October at 10 am (EET). When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only a few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically.

Due to technical reasons, only the first 90 registered participants based on first-come-first-serve principle will have the opportunity to participate in the webinar. Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company's website on www.tallinnavesi.ee and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is webinar?

Webinar is a virtual conference, during which company's representatives give information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the board members of the Company.

Eliis Vennik
Head of Customer Relations and Communications
Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 626 2275
Eliis.vennik@tvesi.ee

Disclaimer

Tallinna Vesi AS published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 14:07:07 UTC
