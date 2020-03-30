Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Talon Metals Corp.    TLO   VGG866591024

TALON METALS CORP.

(TLO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Talon Metals Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 10:40pm EDT

Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2020) - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") reported a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $4.0 million or $0.01 per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses, stock option compensation and a loss on the fair value revaluation of the Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. unsecured convertible loan.

This compares to a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2018 of $9.4 million or $0.07 per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of a loss on the fair value revaluation of the Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. unsecured convertible loan and administration expenses.

Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $17.3 million. This compares to $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The total capitalized exploration cost on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to December 31, 2019 amounts to $51.8 million.

Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, together with Management's Discussion and Analysis and the Company's Annual Information Form, have been filed on SEDAR and are available at www.sedar.com.

About Talon

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in Minnesota, USA, comprised of the Tamarack North Project and the Tamarack South Project. Talon has an earn-in to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Project. The Tamarack Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon is focused on expanding its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101; identifying additional high-grade nickel mineralization; and developing a process to potentially produce nickel sulphates responsibly for batteries for the electric vehicles industry. Talon has a well-qualified exploration and mine management team with extensive experience in project management.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com or contact:

Sean Werger
President
Talon Metals Corp.
Tel: (416) 361-9636 x102
Email: werger@talonmetals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53958


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TALON METALS CORP.
09:22aTALON METALS : Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
AQ
03/26Talon Metals Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
NE
03/25Talon Completes Initial Pre-Concentration Test Work and Increases Lower Grade..
NE
03/17TALON METALS : Drilling Update, 10.54 Meter Intercept of Wide Mixed Massive Sulp..
AQ
03/16TALON DRILLING UPDATE : 10.54 Meter (34.6 Feet) Intercept of Wide Mixed Massive ..
NE
03/05Talon Metals Announces Improved Economics Under Its Updated PEA and a 106% In..
NE
03/03TALON METALS : First Drill Results, Talon Metals Intercepts 11.36 Meters Of Mixe..
AQ
03/02FIRST DRILL RESULTS : Talon Metals Intercepts 11.36 Meters (37 Feet) of Mixed Ma..
NE
01/21Talon Metals Commences Drill Program at Tamarack
NE
2019Talon Metals Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
NE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 29,6 M
Chart TALON METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Talon Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALON METALS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,40  CAD
Last Close Price 0,09  CAD
Spread / Highest target 371%
Spread / Average Target 371%
Spread / Lowest Target 371%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri van Rooyen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean Neal Werger President
Warren Eric Newfield Executive Chairman
Vincent G. Conte Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Stephen Kinross Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALON METALS CORP.-46.67%28
VALE S.A.-24.77%40 255
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-10.20%18 122
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED6.87%5 148
NMDC LIMITED-5.09%2 988
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.0.50%1 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group