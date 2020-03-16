Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Talos Energy Inc.    TALO

TALOS ENERGY INC.

(TALO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TALOS ENERGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Talos Energy Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 07:01am EDT

NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating a potential claim against Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) on behalf of Talos stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Talos have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

If you are a Talos Energy shareholder and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talos-energy-alert-bragar-eagel--squire-pc-is-investigating-talos-energy-inc-on-behalf-of-stockholders-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301023372.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TALOS ENERGY INC.
07:01aTALOS ENERGY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Talos Energy I..
PR
03/12TALOS ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
03/12TALOS ENERGY INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
03/11TALOS ENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/11TALOS ENERGY : Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Financial And Operati..
PR
03/11Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Talos Energy Inc. for Potentia..
PR
03/10TALOS ENERGY INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09TALOS ENERGY : To Postpone Analyst And Investor Event
PR
03/06TALOS ENERGY INC. : annual earnings release
03/02TALOS ENERGY INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Ac..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group