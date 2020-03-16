TALOS ENERGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Talos Energy Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating a potential claim against Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) on behalf of Talos stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Talos have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

If you are a Talos Energy shareholder and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

