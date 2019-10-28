Talos Energy : FGL Holdings and Talos Energy Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, November 1:

FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) will replace LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (NASD: LTXB). S&P MidCap 400 constituent Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) is acquiring LegacyTexas Financial Group in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) will replace C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: CJ). Keane Group Inc. (NYSE: FRAC) is acquiring C&J Energy Services in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities. Headquartered in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Other Diversified Financial Services Sub-Industry index.

Talos Energy operates as an independent oil and gas company. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – November 1, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED FGL Holdings Financials Other Diversified Financial Services

Talos Energy Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DELETED LegacyTexas Financial Group Financials Regional Banks

C&J Energy Services Energy Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

