Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Talos Energy Inc.    TALO

TALOS ENERGY INC.

(TALO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Talos Energy : FGL Holdings and Talos Energy Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 06:55pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, November 1:

  • FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) will replace LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (NASD: LTXB). S&P MidCap 400 constituent Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) is acquiring LegacyTexas Financial Group in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
  • Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) will replace C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: CJ). Keane Group Inc. (NYSE: FRAC) is acquiring C&J Energy Services in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities. Headquartered in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Other Diversified Financial Services Sub-Industry index.

Talos Energy operates as an independent oil and gas company. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – November 1, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

FGL Holdings

Financials

Other Diversified Financial Services


Talos Energy

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DELETED

LegacyTexas Financial Group

Financials

Regional Banks


C&J Energy Services

Energy

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fgl-holdings-and-talos-energy-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300946720.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TALOS ENERGY INC.
06:55pTALOS ENERGY : FGL Holdings and Talos Energy Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
10/15TALOS ENERGY : To Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results On Wednesday, November 6, ..
PR
10/07OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : - Gulf of Mexico Operations Update
AQ
09/20OTTO ENERGY : Annual Reserves Statement and Operations Update
AQ
09/19TALOS ENERGY INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
09/19Talos Energy Signs Two Exploration Deals in Gulf of Mexico
DJ
09/19TALOS ENERGY : Announces Transactions With BP, ExxonMobil
PR
09/12TALOS ENERGY INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
09/11TALOS ENERGY : Receives Extension And Approval For Additional Exploration On Off..
PR
08/28TALOS ENERGY INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group