Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Talos Energy Inc.    TALO

TALOS ENERGY INC.

(TALO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Talos Energy : To Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results On August 5, 2020 And Host Earnings Conference Call On August 6, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

HOUSTON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) intends to release second quarter 2020 results for the period ended June 30, 2020 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after the U.S. financial market closes. In addition to this release, Talos Energy will host a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet, on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time).

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet through a webcast link on the Company's website at: https://www.talosenergy.com/investors. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 348-8927 (U.S. toll-free), (855) 669-9657 (Canada toll-free) or (412) 902-4263 (international).

Please dial in approximately 15 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin and ask to be joined into the Talos Energy call. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference through August 13, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 and using access code 10146030. 

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing cash-flows and long-term value through our operations, currently in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As one of the US Gulf's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of geology, geophysics and offshore operations expertise towards the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. Our activities in offshore Mexico provide high impact exploration opportunities in an oil rich emerging basin. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Sergio Maiworm
+1.713.328.3008
investor@talosenergy.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talos-energy-to-announce-second-quarter-2020-results-on-august-5-2020-and-host-earnings-conference-call-on-august-6-2020-301089579.html

SOURCE Talos Energy


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TALOS ENERGY INC.
05:27pTALOS ENERGY : To Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results On August 5, 2020 And Hos..
PR
06/25TALOS ENERGY INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sal..
AQ
06/22TALOS ENERGY INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
06/22TALOS ENERGY : Announces Borrowing Base Redetermination Results And Bolt-On Acqu..
PR
06/19TALOS ENERGY INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
06/16TALOS ENERGY INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
06/16TALOS ENERGY : Announces Elimination Of $37.2 Million Of Its 11% Second Lien Not..
PR
05/15TALOS ENERGY INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
05/14TALOS ENERGY : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/07TALOS ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group