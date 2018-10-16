Log in
TALOS ENERGY INC
Talos Energy : To Announce Third Quarter Results On Monday, November 5, 2018 And Host Earnings Conference Call On November 6, 2018

10/16/2018 | 11:41pm CEST

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) intends to release third quarter 2018 results for the period ended September 30, 2018 on Monday, November 5, 2018 after the U.S. financial market closes. In addition to this release, Talos Energy will host a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet, on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet through a webcast link on the Company's website at: https://www.talosenergy.com/investors. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-870-4263 (U.S. toll-free), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll-free) or 1-412-317-0790 (International).

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin and ask to be joined into the Talos Energy call. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference through Tuesday, November 13, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and using access code 10125660. 

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos is a technically driven independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Our focus in the United States Gulf of Mexico is the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure. The shallow waters off the coast of Mexico provide us high impact exploration opportunities in an emerging basin. The Company's website is located at www.talosenergy.com .

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Sergio Maiworm
+1.713.328.3008
investor@talosenergy.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talos-energy-to-announce-third-quarter-results-on-monday-november--5-2018-and-host-earnings-conference-call-on-november-6-2018-300732332.html

SOURCE Talos Energy


© PRNewswire 2018
