Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Reports Voting Results of 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2020) - Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX: TVE) ("Tamarack" or the "Company") announces that at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2020 (the "Meeting"), the following individuals, being the seven nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated April 13, 2020 (the "Circular"), were elected by way of ballot as directors of Tamarack to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is vacated earlier in accordance with the Company's articles or by-laws:





Name of Nominee

Votes For (%)

Votes Withheld (%) Brian Schmidt

132,081,903 (99.86%)

189,328 (0.14%) Floyd Price

128,952,921 (97.49%)

3,318,310 (2.51%) Jeffrey Boyce

132,081,301 (99.86%)

189,930 (0.14%) John Leach

132,126,487 (99.89%)

144,744 (0.11%) Ian Currie

132,083,918 (99.86%)

187,313 (0.14%) Robert Spitzer

130,847,347 (98.92%)

1,423,884 (1.08%) Marnie Smith

132,085,214 (99.86%)

186,017 (0.14%)

All other resolutions provided for in the Circular were duly passed and a report on the voting results is available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

Tamarack is an oil and gas exploration and production company committed to long-term growth and the identification, evaluation and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Tamarack's strategic direction is focused on two key principles: (i) targeting repeatable and relatively predictable plays that provide long-life reserves; and (ii) using a rigorous, proven modeling process to carefully manage risk and identify opportunities. The Company has an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations focused primarily in the Cardium and Viking fairways in Alberta that are economic over a range of oil and natural gas prices. With this type of portfolio and an experienced and committed management team, Tamarack intends to continue delivering on its strategy to maximize shareholder returns while managing its balance sheet.

