Tamaska Oil and Gas : Acquisition of 50% of the Parta Project, Romania

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Acquisition of 50% of the Parta Project, Romania Presentation - September 2019 Disclaimer This presentation has been prepared by Tamaska Oil and Gas Limited (Company), based on information available as at the date of this presentation. The information in this presentation is provided in summary form and does not contain all information necessary to make an investment decision. The information contained in this presentation is not investment or financial product advice and is not intended to be used for the basis of making an investment decision. The Company strongly suggests that investors obtain their own advice before making any investment decision. The Company has prepared this document based on information available to it at the time of preparation. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company, its related bodies corporate (as that term is defined in the Corporations Act) and the officers, directors, employees, advisers and agents of those entities do not accept any responsibility or liability including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any person, for any loss arising from the use of the presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it. ASX:TMK September 2019 Page 2 Parta Project TMK is acquiring 50% of the Parta License in Romania by spending US$1.5M on a 3D seismic program

The Parta License covers 1,155km 2 in a proven oil and gas province, namely the Pannonian Basin, onshore Romania

ADX is operator and 50% partner

ADX are currently drilling analogue targets adjacent to Parta

We are planning to drill several high quality targets mid 2020 based on the 3D seismic results ASX:TMK September 2019 Page 3 Romania - Hydrocarbon Rich A hydrocarbon rich country, with a long history of oil and gas production

Underexplored:

Prior to 2005, the oil and gas industry was mostly nationalized Post 2005 more open, however then the GFC, and then post 2015 relatively low oil prices

Attractive fiscal terms

Fair and stable regulatory environment

Established infrastructure and industry service providers ASX:TMK September 2019 Page 4 Parta License Area History Historically, the State owned company Petrom held all oil and gas rights in Romania

Petrom mainly used 2D seismic in the License Area

Several oil and gas fields were discovered by Petrom, which were brought into production

Overall, Petrom had a light focus on the License Area given its ownership across the whole country

No meaningful activity in the License Area since Petrom

The historical Petrom production represents several small carve outs in the License Area ASX:TMK September 2019 Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

