TAMASKA OIL AND GAS LTD

TAMASKA OIL AND GAS LTD

(TMK)
No quotes available
-- AUD   --.--%
Tamaska Oil and Gas : Acquisition of 50% of the Parta Project, Romania

09/03/2019 | 10:42pm EDT

Acquisition of 50% of the Parta Project, Romania

Presentation - September 2019

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Tamaska Oil and Gas Limited (Company), based on information available as at the date of this presentation. The information in this presentation is provided in summary form and does not contain all information necessary to make an investment decision.

The information contained in this presentation is not investment or financial product advice and is not intended to be used for the basis of making an investment decision. The Company strongly suggests that investors obtain their own advice before making any investment decision.

The Company has prepared this document based on information available to it at the time of preparation. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company, its related bodies corporate (as that term is defined in the Corporations Act) and the officers, directors, employees, advisers and agents of those entities do not accept any responsibility or liability including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any person, for any loss arising from the use of the presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.

ASX:TMK

September 2019

Page 2

Parta Project

  • TMK is acquiring 50% of the Parta License in Romania by spending US$1.5M on a 3D seismic program
  • The Parta License covers 1,155km2 in a proven oil and gas province, namely the Pannonian Basin, onshore Romania
  • ADX is operator and 50% partner
  • ADX are currently drilling analogue targets adjacent to Parta
  • We are planning to drill several high quality targets mid 2020 based on the 3D seismic results

ASX:TMK

September 2019

Page 3

Romania - Hydrocarbon Rich

  • A hydrocarbon rich country, with a long history of oil and gas production
  • Underexplored:
    • Prior to 2005, the oil and gas industry was mostly nationalized
    • Post 2005 more open, however then the GFC, and then post 2015 relatively low oil prices
  • Attractive fiscal terms
  • Fair and stable regulatory environment
  • Established infrastructure and industry service providers

ASX:TMK

September 2019

Page 4

Parta License Area History

  • Historically, the State owned company Petrom held all oil and gas rights in Romania
  • Petrom mainly used 2D seismic in the License Area
  • Several oil and gas fields were discovered by Petrom, which were brought into production
  • Overall, Petrom had a light focus on the License Area given its ownership across the whole country
  • No meaningful activity in the License Area since Petrom
  • The historical Petrom production represents several small carve outs in the License Area

ASX:TMK

September 2019

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tamaska Oil and Gas Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 02:41:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Lawrence Managing Director & Director
Sylvia Moss Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alexander B. Parks Non-Executive Director
Logan Robertson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAMASKA OIL AND GAS LTD1
CNOOC LTD-5.92%65 812
CONOCOPHILLIPS-16.54%57 927
EOG RESOURCES INC.-15.00%43 057
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-29.16%38 892
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-3.43%28 384
