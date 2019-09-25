Log in
TAMASKA OIL AND GAS LTD

(TMK)
Tamaska Oil and Gas : Annual Report June 2019

09/25/2019 | 10:13pm EDT

.

ANNUAL REPORT

For the year ended 30 June 2019

TAMASKA OIL AND GAS LTD

ANNUAL REPORT TO 30 JUNE 2019

CONTENTS

Corporate Directory

2

Managing Directors' Letter to Shareholders

3

Review of Operations

6

Directors' Report

7-18

Auditor's Independence Declaration

19

Consolidated Financial Statements

20-23

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

24-45

Directors' Declaration

46

Independent Audit Report

47-49

Australian Stock Exchange Information

50

Tenement Schedule

51

1

TAMASKA OIL AND GAS LTD

ANNUAL REPORT TO 30 JUNE 2019

Corporate Directory

Directors

Brett Lawrence - Managing Director

Alexander Parks - Non-Executive Director

Logan Robertson - Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary

Sylvia Moss

Registered & Principal Office

102 Forrest Street

Cottesloe WA 6011

Telephone: + 61 8 9320 4700

Facsimile: + 61 8 9320 4750

Postal Address

PO Box 453

West Perth WA 6872

Auditors

BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd

38 Station Street

Subiaco WA 6008

Solicitors

GTP Legal

Level 1, 28 Ord St

West Perth WA 6005

Website Address

www.tamaska.com.au

Stock Exchange Listings

Tamaska Oil & Gas Ltd securities are listed on the Australian Stock

Exchange under the code TMK

Share Registry

Automic Registry Services

Level 2, 267 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Telephone: +61 8 9324 2099

Facsimile: + 61 8 9321 2337

2

TAMASKA OIL AND GAS LTD

ANNUAL REPORT TO 30 JUNE 2019

Managing Director's Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholder,

I am pleased to report that TMK has acquired the right to earn a 50% interest in the Parta exploration licence, covering 1,155km2 in a proven oil and gas province, onshore Romania.

Highlights of the Parta Project

  • TMK will fund the first US$1.5 million of a new 3D seismic program, with seismic acquisition to commence Q4 2019
  • The 3D seismic is likely to generate high quality targets with multiple stacked oil and gas pay zones (less than 2,500m depth), with intent to drill several targets next year
  • Recent track record of high success rates by other companies drilling on new 3D seismic in the province
  • Partner and licence operator ADX Energy (ASX: ADX) has recently drilled an adjacent appraisal well to test analogue targets, and have confirmed a significant gas and condensate discovery (based on logs)
  • Low cost operating environment; established infrastructure nearby; strong domestic demand for oil and gas
  • Long history of oil and gas production in Romania; attractive fiscal terms; stable and fair regulatory environment

Figure 1: Map of the Parta Licence area and proposed new 3D seismic area

Image courtesy of ADX Energy (Farm-in Partner)

3

TAMASKA OIL AND GAS LTD

ANNUAL REPORT TO 30 JUNE 2019

Oil and Gas in Romania

Romania is one of the most hydrocarbon rich countries in Europe, with a long history of oil and gas production.

Romania is considered underexplored, largely due to all oil and gas rights being nationalised and held by the state oil company Petrom for over 60 years prior to 2004/05. With a single state-owned company holding all rights, exploitation of the in-country oil and gas opportunities was not maximised. Petrom used 2D seismic rather than 3D seismic for target identification, and drilled the larger or more obvious targets.

Romania has attractive fiscal terms, a fair and stable regulatory environment, and established infrastructure and industry service providers.

3D Seismic in the Pannonian

The Parta Licence is located in the Pannonian basin, one of the most prolific hydrocarbon provinces in Romania and Hungary.

The advent of 3D seismic technology has vastly improved the industry's ability to image the subsurface and has resulted in better prospect identification and better resolution of prospects. This has typically increased the chance of success when prospects are drilled. The ability to identify more subtle traps in proven productive basins has achieved significant commercial outcomes for many operators globally.

The introduction of 3D seismic into the Pannonian basin has been instrumental in identifying new targets and has led to improved drilling success, as evidenced by local operators Aspect Energy, Horizon Energy, and Sandhill Petroleum.

Parta Energy Opportunity

Planned 3D seismic program

The planned 100km2 of new 3D seismic in the Parta Licence is located as set out in Figure 1 above. The planned program covers a highly prospective part of the Parta Licence based upon current knowledge. The necessary approvals are in place to commence seismic acquisition in Q4 2019.

The Parta JV is aiming to drill the most prospective targets generated by the 3D seismic program mid next year. The expected drilling cost is approximately US$3 million per well.

The Parta Licence area targets are relatively shallow (less than 2,500m) with multiple stacked oil and gas pay zones. They are located nearby to existing infrastructure, enabling low cost access to markets, and a clear path to commercialisation.

ADX Energy - nearby well

Partner and licence operator ADX Energy have recently drilled in the Sole Risk Area (as shown in Figure 1 above) which is adjacent to the Parta Licence area. Under the Farmin Agreement, Parta Energy will have access to the well logs from this drilling program. These results will assist in the interpretation of analogue targets in the Parta Licence area and enable direct correlation of the seismic.

The ADX Energy announcement dated 9 September 2019 confirmed a significant gas and condensate discovery (based on logs), with petrophysical results indicating a combined 2C Contingent Resource of 20bcf. ADX are currently preparing the well for production testing.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tamaska Oil and Gas Limited published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 02:12:06 UTC
