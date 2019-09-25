Tamaska Oil and Gas : Annual Report June 2019 0 09/25/2019 | 10:13pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields . ANNUAL REPORT For the year ended 30 June 2019 TAMASKA OIL AND GAS LTD ANNUAL REPORT TO 30 JUNE 2019 CONTENTS Corporate Directory 2 Managing Directors' Letter to Shareholders 3 Review of Operations 6 Directors' Report 7-18 Auditor's Independence Declaration 19 Consolidated Financial Statements 20-23 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 24-45 Directors' Declaration 46 Independent Audit Report 47-49 Australian Stock Exchange Information 50 Tenement Schedule 51 1 TAMASKA OIL AND GAS LTD ANNUAL REPORT TO 30 JUNE 2019 Corporate Directory Directors Brett Lawrence - Managing Director Alexander Parks - Non-Executive Director Logan Robertson - Non-Executive Director Company Secretary Sylvia Moss Registered & Principal Office 102 Forrest Street Cottesloe WA 6011 Telephone: + 61 8 9320 4700 Facsimile: + 61 8 9320 4750 Postal Address PO Box 453 West Perth WA 6872 Auditors BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd 38 Station Street Subiaco WA 6008 Solicitors GTP Legal Level 1, 28 Ord St West Perth WA 6005 Website Address www.tamaska.com.au Stock Exchange Listings Tamaska Oil & Gas Ltd securities are listed on the Australian Stock Exchange under the code TMK Share Registry Automic Registry Services Level 2, 267 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Telephone: +61 8 9324 2099 Facsimile: + 61 8 9321 2337 2 TAMASKA OIL AND GAS LTD ANNUAL REPORT TO 30 JUNE 2019 Managing Director's Letter to Shareholders Dear Shareholder, I am pleased to report that TMK has acquired the right to earn a 50% interest in the Parta exploration licence, covering 1,155km2 in a proven oil and gas province, onshore Romania. Highlights of the Parta Project TMK will fund the first US$1.5 million of a new 3D seismic program, with seismic acquisition to commence Q4 2019

The 3D seismic is likely to generate high quality targets with multiple stacked oil and gas pay zones (less than 2,500m depth), with intent to drill several targets next year

Recent track record of high success rates by other companies drilling on new 3D seismic in the province

Partner and licence operator ADX Energy (ASX: ADX) has recently drilled an adjacent appraisal well to test analogue targets, and have confirmed a significant gas and condensate discovery (based on logs)

Low cost operating environment; established infrastructure nearby; strong domestic demand for oil and gas

Long history of oil and gas production in Romania; attractive fiscal terms; stable and fair regulatory environment Figure 1: Map of the Parta Licence area and proposed new 3D seismic area Image courtesy of ADX Energy (Farm-in Partner) 3 TAMASKA OIL AND GAS LTD ANNUAL REPORT TO 30 JUNE 2019 Oil and Gas in Romania Romania is one of the most hydrocarbon rich countries in Europe, with a long history of oil and gas production. Romania is considered underexplored, largely due to all oil and gas rights being nationalised and held by the state oil company Petrom for over 60 years prior to 2004/05. With a single state-owned company holding all rights, exploitation of the in-country oil and gas opportunities was not maximised. Petrom used 2D seismic rather than 3D seismic for target identification, and drilled the larger or more obvious targets. Romania has attractive fiscal terms, a fair and stable regulatory environment, and established infrastructure and industry service providers. 3D Seismic in the Pannonian The Parta Licence is located in the Pannonian basin, one of the most prolific hydrocarbon provinces in Romania and Hungary. The advent of 3D seismic technology has vastly improved the industry's ability to image the subsurface and has resulted in better prospect identification and better resolution of prospects. This has typically increased the chance of success when prospects are drilled. The ability to identify more subtle traps in proven productive basins has achieved significant commercial outcomes for many operators globally. The introduction of 3D seismic into the Pannonian basin has been instrumental in identifying new targets and has led to improved drilling success, as evidenced by local operators Aspect Energy, Horizon Energy, and Sandhill Petroleum. Parta Energy Opportunity Planned 3D seismic program The planned 100km2 of new 3D seismic in the Parta Licence is located as set out in Figure 1 above. The planned program covers a highly prospective part of the Parta Licence based upon current knowledge. The necessary approvals are in place to commence seismic acquisition in Q4 2019. The Parta JV is aiming to drill the most prospective targets generated by the 3D seismic program mid next year. The expected drilling cost is approximately US$3 million per well. The Parta Licence area targets are relatively shallow (less than 2,500m) with multiple stacked oil and gas pay zones. They are located nearby to existing infrastructure, enabling low cost access to markets, and a clear path to commercialisation. ADX Energy - nearby well Partner and licence operator ADX Energy have recently drilled in the Sole Risk Area (as shown in Figure 1 above) which is adjacent to the Parta Licence area. Under the Farmin Agreement, Parta Energy will have access to the well logs from this drilling program. These results will assist in the interpretation of analogue targets in the Parta Licence area and enable direct correlation of the seismic. The ADX Energy announcement dated 9 September 2019 confirmed a significant gas and condensate discovery (based on logs), with petrophysical results indicating a combined 2C Contingent Resource of 20bcf. ADX are currently preparing the well for production testing. 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

