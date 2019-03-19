Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Attendance to the Star Conference. March, 20-21 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - MI) independent and diversified investment / merchant bank listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. announces that on March 20th and 21st, 2019 will attend the STAR Conference 2019 that will take place at Palazzo Mezzanotte - Borsa Italiana, Piazza degli Affari 6, Milano.

The related presentation will be made available before the meeting on the company web site www.tipspa.it section Investor Relations/Presentation.

Milan, March 19th, 2019

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENT / MERCHANT BANK WITH THAT

SO FAR INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT DEALS AND CLUB DEALS, ABOUT 3.0 BILLION EURO IN "EXCELLENT" COMPANIES FROM AN

ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW AND IS ENGAGED IN CORPORATE FINANCE ACTIVITIES. CURRENTLY HAS IN PORTFOLIO,

DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INVESTMENTS IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON,

ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BE, BETA UTENSILI, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL MAGICS, EATALY, FCA, FERRARI,

FURLA, HUGO BOSS, IGUZZINI, INTERPUMP, MONCLER, MONRIF, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SERVIZI

ITALIA, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA AND TIPO.

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti

CEO - Investor Relator

Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it

