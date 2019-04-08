Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.    TIP   IT0003153621

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Deposit of the slates for the appointment of the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 07:18am EDT

DEPOSIT OF THE SLATES FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - MI) independent and diversified investment/merchant bank listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. announces that with reference to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Board of Shareholders of Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. called for April 29 and 30, 2019 on first and second call respectively, with in the agenda, inter alia, the appointment of the Board of Directors, have been presented the following lists of candidates:

List n. 1: by the shareholders Lippiuno S.r.l, Giovanni Tamburi, Alessandra Gritti and Claudio Berretti owners a total of 14,104,940 ordinary shares equal to 8.577% of the share capital;

List n. 2: by the shareholders Amundi Asset Management SGRpA fund manager: Amundi Risparmio Italia and Amundi Sviluppo Italia; Arca Fondi S.G.R. S.p.A. fund manager: Arca Economia Reale Equity Italia, Arca Azioni Italia and Arca Economia Reale Bilanciato Italia 30; Eurizon Capital SGR SPA fund manager: Eurizon Progetto Italia 20, Eurizon pir Italia 30, Eurizon progetto Italia 70, Eurizon azioni Italia, Eurizon pir Italia azioni, Eurizon azioni pmi Italia and Eurizon progetto Italia 40; Eurizon Capital S.A. fund manager: Eurizon Fund - Equity Small Mid Cap Italy and Eurizon Fund - Equity Italy; Fideuram Investimenti SGR S.p.A. fund manager: Piano Azioni Italia, Piano Bilanciato Italia 50, Piano Bilanciato Italia 30; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR S.p.A. fund manager: fondo Mediolanum Flessibile Futuro Italia and Mediolanum International Funds - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity owners a total of 5,769,440 ordinary shares equal to 3.508% of the share capital.

The documentation of the above slates is available at the Company's registered office, with the mechanism for the central storage used by the Company (www.1info.it) and on the Company's website www.tipspa.it in the section "Corporate Governance/Shareholders meeting /Documents".

Milan, April 8, 2019

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENT / MERCHANT BANK WITH THAT SO FAR INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT DEALS AND CLUB DEALS, ABOUT 3.0 BILLION EURO IN "EXCELLENT" COMPANIES FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW AND IS ENGAGED IN CORPORATE FINANCE ACTIVITIES. CURRENTLY HAS IN PORTFOLIO, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INVESTMENTS IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BE, BETA UTENSILI, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL MAGICS, EATALY, FCA, FERRARI, FURLA, HUGO BOSS, IGUZZINI, INTERPUMP, MONCLER, MONRIF, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SERVIZI ITALIA, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA AND TIPO.

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti

CEO - Investor Relator

Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it

This press release is also available on the company's web site www.tipspa.itand disclosed by 1Info SDIR and 1Info Storage system (www.1info.it).

Disclaimer

TIP - Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 11:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNER
07:18aTAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Deposit of the slates for the appointment of..
PU
04/03TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Attendance to the Italian Equity Day April, ..
PU
03/29TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : The documents for the ordinary and Extraordi..
PU
03/28TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : A part of the documents for the Ordinary and..
PU
03/20TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : A part of the documents for the Ordinary and..
PU
03/19TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Attendance to the Star Conference. March, 20..
PU
03/15PROPOSED DIVIDEND : ex dividend date and payment date
PU
03/14TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Press Release
PU
03/14TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Approved the consolidated financial statemen..
PU
03/11TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Finalized the purchase of 17.835% of OVS sha..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 9,50 M
EBIT 2019 -9,00 M
Net income 2019 32,0 M
Debt 2019 84,5 M
Yield 2019 1,09%
P/E ratio 2019 38,85
P/E ratio 2020 36,63
EV / Sales 2019 120x
EV / Sales 2020 107x
Capitalization 1 054 M
Chart TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,34 €
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandra Gritti Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Tamburi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Claudio Berretti Executive Director & General Manager
Giuseppe Ferrero Independent Non-Executive Director
Cesare d'Amico Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.11.67%1 174
MORGAN STANLEY13.24%76 725
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP21.15%74 226
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)7.27%59 440
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY62.40%43 707
HUATAI SECURITIES45.80%26 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About