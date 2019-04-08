Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Deposit of the slates for the appointment of the Board of Directors

DEPOSIT OF THE SLATES FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - MI) independent and diversified investment/merchant bank listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. announces that with reference to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Board of Shareholders of Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. called for April 29 and 30, 2019 on first and second call respectively, with in the agenda, inter alia, the appointment of the Board of Directors, have been presented the following lists of candidates:

List n. 1: by the shareholders Lippiuno S.r.l, Giovanni Tamburi, Alessandra Gritti and Claudio Berretti owners a total of 14,104,940 ordinary shares equal to 8.577% of the share capital;

List n. 2: by the shareholders Amundi Asset Management SGRpA fund manager: Amundi Risparmio Italia and Amundi Sviluppo Italia; Arca Fondi S.G.R. S.p.A. fund manager: Arca Economia Reale Equity Italia, Arca Azioni Italia and Arca Economia Reale Bilanciato Italia 30; Eurizon Capital SGR SPA fund manager: Eurizon Progetto Italia 20, Eurizon pir Italia 30, Eurizon progetto Italia 70, Eurizon azioni Italia, Eurizon pir Italia azioni, Eurizon azioni pmi Italia and Eurizon progetto Italia 40; Eurizon Capital S.A. fund manager: Eurizon Fund - Equity Small Mid Cap Italy and Eurizon Fund - Equity Italy; Fideuram Investimenti SGR S.p.A. fund manager: Piano Azioni Italia, Piano Bilanciato Italia 50, Piano Bilanciato Italia 30; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR S.p.A. fund manager: fondo Mediolanum Flessibile Futuro Italia and Mediolanum International Funds - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity owners a total of 5,769,440 ordinary shares equal to 3.508% of the share capital.

The documentation of the above slates is available at the Company's registered office, with the mechanism for the central storage used by the Company (www.1info.it) and on the Company's website www.tipspa.it in the section "Corporate Governance/Shareholders meeting /Documents".

Milan, April 8, 2019

