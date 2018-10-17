Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Disclosure regarding the plan for the purchase of treasury shares

Log in
10/17/2018 | 05:33pm CEST

DISCLOSURE REGARDING THE PLAN FOR THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - MI) independent and diversified investment / merchant bank listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana in execution of the treasury shares program, declares the acquisition of n. 68,301 TIP S.p.A. ordinary shares on October 12, 2018, at a weighted average price of 5.8588 Euro, at the countervalue of 400,162.58 Euro. Therefore as at October 12, 2018 the Company owns 5,245,009 ordinary shares (equivalent to 3.190% of the share capital).

The Shareholders' Meeting on April 20, 2018 approved, for a period of 18 months the purchase of treasury shares up to maximum extent permitted by the law (at the date of the Shareholders' Meeting represented by a number of shares not higher than 20% of the share capital, less than treasury shares already held) and the disposal of shares already purchased or that would have been purchased in the future pursuant to what indicated in article 132 of "Testo Unico della Finanza" and article 144 - bis, paragraph 1, letter b, of Consob Regulation no. 11971 of May, 1999.

Milan, October 17, 2018

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENT / MERCHANT BANK WITH THAT SO

FAR INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT DEALS AND CLUB DEALS, ABOUT 3.0 BILLION EURO IN "EXCELLENT" COMPANIES FROM AN

ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW AND IS ENGAGED IN CORPORATE FINANCE ACTIVITIES. CURRENTLY HAS IN PORTFOLIO,

DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INVESTMENTS IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, ASSET

ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BE, BETA UTENSILI, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DEDALUS, DIGITAL MAGICS, EATALY, FCA, FERRARI,

FURLA, HUGO BOSS, IGUZZINI, INTERPUMP, MONCLER, MONRIF, OCTO TELEMATICS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SERVIZI ITALIA,

TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA AND TIPO.

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti CEO - Investor Relator

Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it

This press release is also available on the company's web site www.tipspa.it and disclosed by 1Info SDIR and 1Info Storage system(www.1info.it).

Disclaimer

TIP - Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 15:32:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6,50 M
EBIT 2018 -7,00 M
Net income 2018 36,0 M
Debt 2018 82,0 M
Yield 2018 1,16%
P/E ratio 2018 18,24
P/E ratio 2019 33,44
EV / Sales 2018 157x
EV / Sales 2019 131x
Capitalization 938 M
Chart TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,24 €
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandra Gritti Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Tamburi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Claudio Berretti Executive Director & General Manager
Giuseppe Ferrero Independent Non-Executive Director
Cesare d'Amico Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.2.79%1 083
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO.-27.00%17 083
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY-43.58%7 344
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO.-44.62%6 974
CHANGJIANG SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED--.--%3 361
GUOYUAN SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED--.--%2 760
