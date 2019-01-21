Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Disclosure regarding the plan for the purchase of treasury shares

DISCLOSURE REGARDING THE PLAN FOR THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - MI) independent and diversified investment / merchant bank listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana in execution of the treasury shares program, declares the acquisition of n. 28,951 TIP S.p.A. ordinary shares throughout January 14, 2019 to January 20, 2019, at a weighted average price of 5.9288 Euro, at the countervalue of 171,644.17 Euro.

Moreover TIP declares the sale in the same period of n. 15,000 TIP S.p.A. ordinary shares, at a price of 1.856 Euro, at the countervalue of 27,840.00 Euro to TIP's employees following the exercise of options related to the "Incentive plan TIP 2014/2021".

Therefore as at January 20, 2019 the Company owns 6,113,988 ordinary shares (equivalent to 3.718% of the share capital).

The Shareholders' Meeting on April 20, 2018 approved, for a period of 18 months the purchase of treasury shares up to maximum extent permitted by the law (at the date of the Shareholders' Meeting represented by a number of shares not higher than 20% of the share capital, less than treasury shares already held) and the disposal of shares already purchased or that would have been purchased in the future pursuant to what indicated in article 132 of "Testo Unico della Finanza" and article 144 - bis, paragraph 1, letter b, of Consob Regulation no. 11971 of May, 1999.

Milan, January 21, 2019

