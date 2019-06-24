Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Disclosure regarding the plan for the purchase of treasury shares

DISCLOSURE REGARDING THE PLAN FOR THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - MI) independent and diversified investment / merchant bank listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana in execution of the treasury shares program, declares the acquisition of n. 186,462 TIP S.p.A. ordinary shares throughout June 17, 2019 to June 23, 2019, at a weighted average price of 5.9236 Euro, at the countervalue of 1,104,517.55 Euro.

Therefore as at June 23, 2019 the Company owns 6,840,616 ordinary shares (equivalent to 4.160% of the share capital).

The Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2019 approved, for a period of 18 months the purchase of treasury shares up to maximum extent permitted by the law (at the date of the Shareholders' Meeting represented by a number of shares not higher than 20% of the share capital, less than treasury shares already held) and the disposal of shares already purchased or that would have been purchased in the future pursuant to what indicated in article 132 of "Testo Unico della Finanza" and article 144 - bis, paragraph 1, letter b, of Consob Regulation no. 11971 of May, 1999.

Milan, June 24, 2019

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENT / MERCHANT BANK WITH THAT SO FAR INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT DEALS AND CLUB DEALS, ABOUT 3.0 BILLION EURO IN "EXCELLENT" COMPANIES FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW AND IS ENGAGED IN CORPORATE FINANCE ACTIVITIES. CURRENTLY HAS IN PORTFOLIO, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INVESTMENTS IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BE, BETA UTENSILI, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL MAGICS, EATALY, FAGERHULT, FERRARI, FURLA, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, MONCLER, MONRIF, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SERVIZI ITALIA, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA AND TIPO.

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti

CEO - Investor Relator

Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it

This press release is also available on the company's web site www.tipspa.itand disclosed by 1Info SDIR and 1Info Storage system (www.1info.it).