Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.    TIP   IT0003153621

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Disclosure regarding the plan for the purchase of treasury shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 12:56pm EDT

DISCLOSURE REGARDING THE PLAN FOR THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - MI) independent and diversified investment / merchant bank listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana in execution of the treasury shares program, declares the acquisition of n. 186,462 TIP S.p.A. ordinary shares throughout June 17, 2019 to June 23, 2019, at a weighted average price of 5.9236 Euro, at the countervalue of 1,104,517.55 Euro.

Therefore as at June 23, 2019 the Company owns 6,840,616 ordinary shares (equivalent to 4.160% of the share capital).

The Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2019 approved, for a period of 18 months the purchase of treasury shares up to maximum extent permitted by the law (at the date of the Shareholders' Meeting represented by a number of shares not higher than 20% of the share capital, less than treasury shares already held) and the disposal of shares already purchased or that would have been purchased in the future pursuant to what indicated in article 132 of "Testo Unico della Finanza" and article 144 - bis, paragraph 1, letter b, of Consob Regulation no. 11971 of May, 1999.

Milan, June 24, 2019

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENT / MERCHANT BANK WITH THAT SO FAR INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT DEALS AND CLUB DEALS, ABOUT 3.0 BILLION EURO IN "EXCELLENT" COMPANIES FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW AND IS ENGAGED IN CORPORATE FINANCE ACTIVITIES. CURRENTLY HAS IN PORTFOLIO, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INVESTMENTS IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BE, BETA UTENSILI, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL MAGICS, EATALY, FAGERHULT, FERRARI, FURLA, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, MONCLER, MONRIF, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SERVIZI ITALIA, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA AND TIPO.

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti

CEO - Investor Relator

Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it

This press release is also available on the company's web site www.tipspa.itand disclosed by 1Info SDIR and 1Info Storage system (www.1info.it).

Disclaimer

TIP - Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 16:55:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNER
01:21pTAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Attendance to the London Roadshow
PU
12:56pTAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Disclosure regarding the plan for the purcha..
PU
06/20TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Top Management Exercised Warrants
PU
06/18TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Attendance to the European MidCap Event, Par..
PU
06/17TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Disclosure regarding the plan for the purcha..
PU
06/13TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Bondholders' Meeting
PU
06/10TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Disclosure regarding the plan for the purcha..
PU
05/20TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/02TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Board of Directors' first meeting
PU
04/30TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Shareholders' meeting
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 9,50 M
EBIT 2019 -9,00 M
Net income 2019 32,0 M
Debt 2019 147 M
Yield 2019 1,20%
P/E ratio 2019 35,39
P/E ratio 2020 33,37
EV / Sales 2019 117x
EV / Sales 2020 111x
Capitalization 960 M
Chart TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,62 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandra Gritti Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Tamburi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Claudio Berretti Executive Director & General Manager
Giuseppe Ferrero Independent Non-Executive Director
Cesare d'Amico Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.1.74%1 095
MORGAN STANLEY9.91%68 517
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC17.29%67 018
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-2.17%55 576
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY47.85%32 858
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD181.63%22 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About