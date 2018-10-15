Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Fimag and TIPO sign a letter of intent for the sale of iGuzzini illuminazione

Fimag and TIPO sign a letter of intent for the sale of iGuzzini illuminazione

Fagerhult AB ("Fagerhult") has today signed with Fimag - Finanziaria Mariano Guzzini S.p.A. ("Fimag") and TIP - Pre IPO S.p.A. ("TIPO", investee company of TIP - Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A., "TIP-MI") a letter of intent to acquire 100% of the shares of iGuzzini illuminazione S.p.A. ("iGuzzini").

Based on this LOI, Fagerhult has exclusivity to conduct a customary due diligence and is targeting signing a Share Purchase Agreement before the end of 2018. The finalizing of the transaction will be subject to the approval of the respective competent bodies and any anti-competition approvals that may be required. Fagerhult will fund the transaction through debt finance and issuing new rights in Fagerhult shares.

Upon finalizing the transaction, the sellers will receive a significant portion of the consideration in Fagerhult shares with the aim of becoming shareholders of the combined entity. Adolfo Guzzini (President of iGuzzini) and Andrea Sasso (CEO of iGuzzini) - in addition to remaining in their respective executive roles within iGuzzini - will also assume important roles in the top management of Fagerhult.

The addition of iGuzzini will significantly strengthen the Fagerhult Group's position in the professional lighting market both in terms of the geographic presence and by adding leading complementary product ranges. iGuzzini is an international leading and respected professional lighting brand with a high brand awareness particularly amongst specifiers. The company projects, manufactures and markets professional lighting solutions for both the indoor and outdoor application areas. Founded in 1959 the company is based in Recanati, Italy. In the financial year ending December 2017, the company had 1,300 employees, and sales of approximately Euro 230 million.

Milan, October 15, 2018

TIPO is a company participated by TIP - Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP-MI") established with the aim to acquire stakes in companies that have the goal of listing on a regulated market in the short or even in the medium term. TIPO has about 40 family offices in its share capital, both italian and foreign, and holds stakes in beta utensili, chiorino and iGuzzini illuminazione.

TIP - Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. is an independent and diversified investment / merchant bank that so far invested, among direct deals and club deals, about 3.0 billion euro in "excellent" companies from an entrepreneurial point of view and is engaged in corporate finance activities.

AZIMUT BENETTI, BE, BETA UTENSILI, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DEDALUS, DIGITAL MAGICS, EATALY, FCA, FERRARI, FURLA, HUGO BOSS, IGUZZINI, INTERPUMP, MONCLER, MONRIF, OCTO TELEMATICS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SERVIZI ITALIA, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA AND TIPO.

