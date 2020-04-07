Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Illustrative Report on remuneration policy and remuneration paid as is available

PRESS RELEASE

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - MI) independent and diversified investment / merchant bank listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. announces that today was filed the illustrative report on the Remuneration Report which replaces the ones filed on March 30, 2020.

This document is available at the Company's registered office, with the mechanism for the central storage used by the Company (www.1info.it) and on the Company's website www.tipspa.it/Corporate Governance/Shareholders meeting /Documents.

Milan, April 7, 2020

