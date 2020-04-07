Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.    TIP   IT0003153621

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : Illustrative Report on remuneration policy and remuneration paid as is available

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 06:03am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - MI) independent and diversified investment / merchant bank listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. announces that today was filed the illustrative report on the Remuneration Report which replaces the ones filed on March 30, 2020.

This document is available at the Company's registered office, with the mechanism for the central storage used by the Company (www.1info.it) and on the Company's website www.tipspa.it/Corporate Governance/Shareholders meeting /Documents.

Milan, April 7, 2020

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENT / MERCHANT BANK WITH THAT SO FAR INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT INVESTEMENTS AND/OR CLUB DEALS, ABOUT 3.0 BILLION EURO IN COMPANIES DEFINED AS "EXCELLENT" FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW AND IS ALSO ENGAGED IN CORPORATE FINANCE ACTIVITIES. CURRENTLY HAS IN PORTFOLIO, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INVESTMENTS IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BE, BETA UTENSILI, BENDING SPOONS, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL MAGICS, EATALY, ELICA, FAGERHULT, FERRARI, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, MONCLER, MONRIF, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SERVIZI ITALIA, SESA, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA, TIPO AND WELCOME ITALIA..

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti -CEO

Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it

This press release is also available on the company's web site www.tipspa.itand disclosed by 1Info SDIR and 1Info Storage system (www.1info.it).

Disclaimer

TIP - Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 10:02:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNER
06:03aTAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Illustrative Report on remuneration policy a..
PU
03/30TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : The documents for the Ordinary and Extraordi..
PU
03/18TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : company by-laws is available
PU
03/16TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : information document regarding to the change..
PU
03/11TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Approved the consolidated financial statemen..
PU
03/06TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. : annual earnings release
2019TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Investors Meeting
PU
2019TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Approved the consolidated half-year report a..
PU
2019TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Disclosure regarding the plan for the purcha..
PU
2019TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Bending Spoons welcomes H14, NUO Capital and..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8,25 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 40,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,27%
P/E ratio 2019 22,0x
P/E ratio 2020 31,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 107x
Capi. / Sales2020 134x
Capitalization 883 M
Chart TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,99  €
Last Close Price 5,50  €
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandra Gritti Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Tamburi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Claudio Berretti Executive Director & General Manager
Giuseppe Ferrero Independent Non-Executive Director
Cesare d'Amico Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.-18.77%994
MORGAN STANLEY-27.60%54 375
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-31.18%53 159
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-24.14%43 278
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-0.63%37 493
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-1.45%28 994
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group