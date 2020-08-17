Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : press release

PRESS RELEASE
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - MI) independent and diversified investment / merchant bank listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. announces that on September 10, 2020 the Board of Director will meet to approve the additional periodic disclosure at March 31, 2020 together with the approval of the consolidated half-year report for the current year.
Milan, July 28, 2020
TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENT / MERCHANT BANK WITH THAT SO FAR INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT INVESTEMENTS AND/OR CLUB DEALS, ABOUT 3.0 BILLION EURO IN COMPANIES DEFINED AS "EXCELLENT" FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW AND IS ALSO ENGAGED IN CORPORATE FINANCE ACTIVITIES. CURRENTLY HAS IN PORTFOLIO, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INVESTMENTS IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BE, BETA UTENSILI, BENDING SPOONS, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL MAGICS, EATALY, ELICA, FAGERHULT, FERRARI, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, MONCLER, MONRIF, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SERVIZI ITALIA, SESA, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA, TIPO AND WELCOME ITALIA.
