TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.

(TIP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/17 11:30:00 am
5.76 EUR   -0.17%
12:43pTAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : press release
PU
12:23pTAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : Comunicato stampa
PU
07/15TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : company by-laws is available
PU
Tamburi Investment Partners S p A : press release

08/17/2020 | 12:43pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. ("TIP" - MI) independent and diversified investment / merchant bank listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. announces that on September 10, 2020 the Board of Director will meet to approve the additional periodic disclosure at March 31, 2020 together with the approval of the consolidated half-year report for the current year.

Milan, July 28, 2020

TIP - TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A. IS AN INDEPENDENT AND DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENT / MERCHANT BANK WITH THAT SO FAR INVESTED, AMONG DIRECT INVESTEMENTS AND/OR CLUB DEALS, ABOUT 3.0 BILLION EURO IN COMPANIES DEFINED AS "EXCELLENT" FROM AN ENTREPRENEURIAL POINT OF VIEW AND IS ALSO ENGAGED IN CORPORATE FINANCE ACTIVITIES. CURRENTLY HAS IN PORTFOLIO, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INVESTMENTS IN LISTED AND UNLISTED COMPANIES INCLUDING: ALKEMY, ALPITOUR, AMPLIFON, ASSET ITALIA, AZIMUT BENETTI, BE, BETA UTENSILI, BENDING SPOONS, BUZZOOLE, CENTY, CHIORINO, DIGITAL MAGICS, EATALY, ELICA, FAGERHULT, FERRARI, HUGO BOSS, INTERPUMP, MONCLER, MONRIF, OCTO TELEMATICS, OVS, PRYSMIAN, ROCHE BOBOIS, SERVIZI ITALIA, SESA, TALENT GARDEN, TELESIA, TIPO AND WELCOME ITALIA.

Contacts: Alessandra Gritti -CEO

Tel. 02 8858801 mail: gritti@tamburi.it

This press release is also available on the company's web site www.tipspa.itand disclosed by 1Info SDIR and 1Info Storage system (www.1info.it).

Disclaimer

TIP - Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 16:42:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 6,61 M 7,85 M 7,85 M
Net income 2020 39,7 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
Net Debt 2020 312 M 370 M 370 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
Yield 2020 1,56%
Capitalization 918 M 1 086 M 1 089 M
EV / Sales 2020 186x
EV / Sales 2021 183x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 63,5%
Technical analysis trends TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,83 €
Last Close Price 5,77 €
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandra Gritti Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Tamburi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Claudio Berretti Executive Director & General Manager
Giuseppe Ferrero Independent Non-Executive Director
Cesare d'Amico Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S.P.A.-15.40%1 086
MORGAN STANLEY2.31%82 465
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-9.55%74 614
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED30.32%53 457
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.82.44%51 795
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-26.30%45 167
