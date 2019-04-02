Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Tamedia AG    TAMN   CH0011178255

TAMEDIA AG

(TAMN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

COMCO and the German Federal Cartel Office approved Tamedia's majority interest in Zattoo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 03:05am EDT

COMCO and the German Federal Cartel Office approved Tamedia's majority interest in Zattoo

Zurich, 2 April 2019 - In August 2018 Tamedia announced that it intended to increase its holding in Zattoo International AG to over 50 percent and thus take over a majority interest in the company. Following their examination, the Swiss Federal Competition Commission (COMCO) and the Federal Cartel Office of Germany have approved Tamedia's majority interest.

Zattoo is the undisputed market leader in TV streaming in Switzerland and also the Number One in Germany. The company has announced just recently that it will take over the end customer business from Magine TV Germany to continue building its leadership position in Germany. In addition to the end customer business, Zattoo also offers B2B services for cable television and IPTV providers. With several dozen B2B customers, such as SALT, Hotwire Communications and 1&1, Zattoo is one of the globally successful TV-as-a-Service platforms and already a leader in the European market. Zattoo's sales have increased by 30 percent last year and the company's growth pattern is ongoing.

Samuel Hügli, Member of the Management Board and Head of the Technology and Ventures Division of Tamedia as well as Chairman-elect of the Board of Directors of Zattoo: "We are pleased with the positive decision of COMCO and the German Federal Cartel Office. We believe that smart TV streaming still has enormous potential and jointly with the Zattoo team and founder Bea Knecht we will expand the services of Zattoo."

Bea Knecht, Founder of Zattoo: "With the takeover of a majority interest the long-standing partnership with Tamedia will enter the next phase. I will continue to be significantly involved, both financially and otherwise. We still have a lot of plans."

Nick Brambring, CEO of Zattoo: "We will continue to develop Zattoo as a leading TV streaming service provider for both end customers and B2B. The market is ready and Zattoo is very well positioned with a strong product and an experienced team."

Contact

Simon Marquard, Digital Communication Manager Tamedia

+41 44 248 41 94, simon.marquard@tamedia.ch

About Tamedia

Tamedia is the leading private media group in Switzerland. The digital platforms, daily and weekly newspapers and magazines of Tamedia offer overview, classification and selection. The company was founded in 1893 and employs a staff of approximately 3,700 in Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Israel, Luxembourg and Serbia. It has been traded at the Swiss stock exchange since 2000.

www.tamedia.ch

About Zattoo

Zattoo, headquartered in Zurich, is the largest TV streaming provider in Europe with approximately 20 million registered users. Zattoo facilitates television viewing on computers, smartphones (iPhone, Android, Windows 10) and tablets (iPad, Android, Windows 10). Additionally, Zattoo offers TV applications for internet-enabled televisions, such as Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and supports streaming via Apple Air Play and Chromecast. Zattoo's programming covers approximately 250 TV channels (over 100 in Germany), including public, private and international broadcasters. In addition, with the 7-day replay function and the video on demand services selected programs are available to be viewed at leisure. Zattoo users have the option to choose between ad-financed models and by subscription.

www.zattoo.com/de




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAMEDIA AG
03:05aCOMCO and the German Federal Cartel Office approved Tamedia's majority intere..
TE
03/12TAMEDIA : Marketplaces and Ventures performing well – marked downturn in p..
TE
02/26Presentation of 2018 Full-Year Results
TE
01/18Finanz und Wirtschaft launches «Invest» investment product
TE
2018Tamedia invests in the Monito money transfer comparison site
TE
2018TAMEDIA : Reto Matter appointed new CTO of Paid Media; reshuffling of responsibi..
PU
2018Robin Simon appointed CPO for Classifieds, Marketplaces & Ventures
TE
2018Christof Zogg is the new CEO of Starticket
TE
2018Helpling is taking over the online marketplace for cleaning services in Switz..
TE
2018Tamedia Financial calendar 2019
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 1 073 M
EBIT 2019 126 M
Net income 2019 69,8 M
Finance 2019 294 M
Yield 2019 4,45%
P/E ratio 2019 15,33
P/E ratio 2020 16,38
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 1 073 M
Chart TAMEDIA AG
Duration : Period :
Tamedia AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMEDIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Tonini Chief Executive Officer
Pietro Supino Chairman
Sandro Macciacchini Head-Finance & Human Resources Division
Samuel Hügli Head-Technology & Ventures Division
Konstantin Richter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAMEDIA AG-4.08%1 075
INFORMA PLC17.90%12 151
SCHIBSTED19.86%8 919
PEARSON-9.57%8 523
AXEL SPRINGER SE-6.16%5 572
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD4.48%3 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About