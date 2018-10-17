Log in
TAMEDIA AG
Helpling is taking over the online marketplace for cleaning services in Switzerland from Book A Tiger

10/17/2018 | 09:05am CEST

Helpling is taking over the online marketplace for cleaning services in Switzerland from Book A Tiger

Zurich, 17 October 2018 - Tamedia and Helpling are launching the marketplace Helpling in Switzerland as a joint venture, each holding a 50 percent interest in the platform. At the same time, Helpling is taking over the business in Switzerland from Book A Tiger as the latter is now focusing on corporate clients in Germany and withdrawing from Switzerland. Tamedia previously held a 41 percent interest in Book A Tiger Switzerland. All the cleaning personnel currently employed by Book A Tiger in Switzerland will be taken over by Helpling. The marketplace for cleaning services under the Helpling brand will be further expanded in Switzerland together with Tamedia.

Samuel Hügli, Member of Tamedia's Management Board and Head of Technology & Ventures: "Helpling, which is taking over and pursuing the business of Book A Tiger in Switzerland, is an ideal partner for us. The company is already successfully operating in a number of markets and we will lend our expertise in entering this market. Book A Tiger's current customers in Switzerland will be able to continue booking cleaning services via Helpling."

Philip Huffmann, Co-Founder and CEO of Helpling: "Helpling offers high quality services and easy booking options to its customers in Switzerland. They can request the cleaners they choose directly from us online. Tamedia is an effective partner and will support us in making a successful start. We look forward to working together."

Helpling provides insured cleaning personnel who can be selected and even rated with an app or on the website. Customers and cleaners communicate via Helpling, and payments are also channeled through the platform. Starting immediately, cleaning services are available in Switzerland at www.helpling.ch.

Contact

Simon Marquard, Digital Communication Manager Tamedia

+41 44 248 41 94, simon.marquard@tamedia.ch

About Tamedia

Tamedia is the leading private media group in Switzerland. The digital platforms, daily and weekly newspapers and magazines of Tamedia offer overview, classification and selection. The company was founded in 1893 and employs a staff of approximately 3,700 in Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Israel, Luxembourg and Serbia. It has been traded at the Swiss stock exchange since 2000.

Further information for media representatives about Tamedia:

https://www.tamedia.ch/en/group/newsroom/media-releases

A series of new pictures about Tamedia, including pictures of corporate buildings with the new logo mounted and on display, are to be found and downloadable free of charge in the photo gallery, the new corporate design and logo being introduced in january 2017.

www.tamedia.ch




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
