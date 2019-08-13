Invitation to the Presentation of 2019 Half-Year Results

Zurich, 13 August 2019 - The half-year financial results will be presented on Tuesday, 27 August 2019.
Press' Conference Call (German)
Date
Tuesday, 27 August 2019
Time
10:00 a.m. CET
Dial-in
+41 (0)58 310 50 00
We recommend to dial in some minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Speakers
Christoph Tonini, CEO, Sandro Macciacchini, CFO, and Patrick Matthey, Head of Communications
Registration
Please register for the press' conference call under the following Link, whenever possible until 23 August 2019
Documentation
The presentation will be made available for download on Tuesday, 27 August 2019 from 6:30 a.m. onwards on our website: www.tamedia.ch
Analysts' conference Call (English)
Date
Tuesday, 27 August 2019
Time
11:00 a.m. CET
Dial-in
Europe: +41 (0)58 310 50 00
USA: +1 (1)631 570 56 13
UK: +44 (0)207 107 06 13
Speakers
Registration
Documentation
