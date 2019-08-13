Log in
TAMEDIA AG

(TAMN)
Invitation to the Presentation of 2019 Half-Year Results

08/13/2019 | 04:35am EDT

Presentation of 2019 Half-Year Results

Zurich, 13 August 2019 - The half-year financial results will be presented on Tuesday, 27 August 2019.

Press' Conference Call (German)

Date

Tuesday, 27 August 2019

Time

10:00 a.m. CET

Dial-in

+41 (0)58 310 50 00

We recommend to dial in some minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Speakers

Christoph Tonini, CEO, Sandro Macciacchini, CFO, and Patrick Matthey, Head of Communications

Registration

Please register for the press' conference call under the following Link, whenever possible until 23 August 2019

Documentation

The presentation will be made available for download on Tuesday, 27 August 2019 from 6:30 a.m. onwards on our website: www.tamedia.ch

Analysts' conference Call (English)

Date

Tuesday, 27 August 2019

Time

11:00 a.m. CET

Dial-in

Europe: +41 (0)58 310 50 00

USA: +1 (1)631 570 56 13

UK: +44 (0)207 107 06 13

We recommend to dial in some minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Speakers

Christoph Tonini, CEO, Sandro Macciacchini, CFO, and Patrick Matthey, Head of Communications

Registration

Please register for the press' conference call under the following Link, whenever possible until 23 August 2019

Documentation

The presentation will be made available for download on Tuesday, 27 August 2019 from 6:30 a.m. onwards on our website: www.tamedia.ch

Further informations

Patrick Matthey, Head of Communications

+41 44 248 41 35, patrick.matthey@tamedia.ch




