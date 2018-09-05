Nick McKittrick is the new CEO of homegate.ch

Zurich, 5 September 2018 - Effective immediately Nick McKittrick will take charge of homegate.ch, the leading Swiss real estate portal. Nick McKittrick (50) is a co-founding executive and former CEO of Rightmove, the largest real estate portal in the UK. He has been a member of the homegate.ch Board of Directors since 2017. He assumes the position of CEO as successor to Axel Konjack, who has left the company.

Christoph Brand, Head of Classifieds & Marketplaces and Member of the Management Board of Tamedia: "In Nick McKittrick we are gaining an absolutely top-notch executive with an exceptional background. Nick helped create Rightmove, the largest property player in the UK today. With his experience and homegate's great team we will carry on the success story of homegate.ch. In the name of the Management Board of Tamedia I wish him great success."

Nick McKittrick worked for Rightmove for 17 years. He served as Chief Executive Officer from 2013 to 2017 having been Chief Operating Officer since 2005 and additionally Finance Director since 2009. Rightmove is a FTSE100 publicly traded company with headquarters in London. Prior to Rightmove, he worked in the field of technology consulting at the global company Accenture.