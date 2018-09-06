Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Tamedia AG    TAMN   CH0011178255

TAMEDIA AG (TAMN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/06 11:10:30 am
122.5 CHF   -1.61%
10:37aTAMEDIA : Doodle adds US SaaS software expertise to its team by appo..
PU
09/05Nick McKittrick is the new CEO of homegate.ch
TE
09/05TAMEDIA : Nick McKittrick is the new CEO of homegate.ch
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tamedia : Doodle adds US SaaS software expertise to its team by appointing Amit Shah to its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 10:37am CEST

Zurich, 6 September 2018 - American software executive Amit Shah is joining the Board of Directors of online scheduler Doodle to support the company with its global expansion strategy. Shah is the founder of Jirafe, a data analysis tool for online retailers, which was acquired by SAP. After that, he held the position of Chief Revenue Officer for Micro-services at SAP. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the software company Magnolia.

'Amit Shah has a valuable international network in technology, particularly in the USA, a key market for Doodle's growth strategy. He is also an expert in software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and online subscription models. We see considerable potential in the expansion of premium software offerings for Doodle and with his know-how and his network, Amit Shah is an ideal fit for us', said Samuel Hügli, Member of the Management Board and Head of Technology & Ventures of Tamedia.

Amit Shah: 'Doodle has impressed me with a strong product for day-to-day scheduling and also with newer services such as its new artificial intelligence powered chatbot which is used by tens of thousands of teams on Slack. I look forward to supporting the talented team with the continued growth process.'

Doodle was acquired by Swiss media group Tamedia in 2014. After a period of sustained growth in advertising revenue, Tamedia kicked off the transition to the subscription business model in early 2017, and is since then supporting the enhancement of Doodle's line of products and team. Doodle now employs more than 50 people across four offices in Zurich, Berlin, Tel Aviv and Belgrade. Every month the online scheduling tool is used by over 28 million people worldwide, and regularly gets new business features for the subscription service.

The Board of Directors of Doodle AG consists of Samuel Hügli, Chairman of the Board of Doodle AG and Member of the Management Board of Tamedia, Lorenz Lüchinger, Head of Portfolio Management Ventures of Tamedia, and Olivier Rihs, the former CEO of Scout24 Schweiz AG.

Disclaimer

Tamedia AG published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 08:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAMEDIA AG
10:37aTAMEDIA : Doodle adds US SaaS software expertise to its team by appointing Amit ..
PU
09/05Nick McKittrick is the new CEO of homegate.ch
TE
09/05TAMEDIA : Nick McKittrick is the new CEO of homegate.ch
AQ
08/28TAMEDIA : First Half-Year affected by downturn in print advertising market and v..
TE
08/28TAMEDIA : First Half-Year affected by downturn in print advertising market and v..
AQ
08/23TAMEDIA AG : half-yearly earnings release
08/20Former Scout24 CEO Olivier Rihs joining the Doodle Board of Directors
TE
08/20TAMEDIA : Former Scout24 CEO Olivier Rihs joining the Doodle Board of Directors
AQ
08/16COMCO approves Tamedia’s takeover of Goldbach
TE
08/14Invitation to the Presentation of 2018 Half-Year Results
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 1 027 M
EBIT 2018 138 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,61%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,28x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 1 320 M
Chart TAMEDIA AG
Duration : Period :
Tamedia AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAMEDIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Tonini Chief Executive Officer
Pietro Supino Chairman
Sandro Macciacchini Head-Finance & Human Resources Division
Samuel Hügli Head-Technology & Ventures Division
Konstantin Richter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAMEDIA AG-9.78%1 361
INFORMA PLC5.84%12 365
PEARSON22.01%9 208
SCHIBSTED26.39%8 054
AXEL SPRINGER SE-6.42%7 734
LAGARDÈRE-6.43%3 841
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.