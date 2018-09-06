Tamedia : Doodle adds US SaaS software expertise to its team by appointing Amit Shah to its Board of Directors

Zurich, 6 September 2018 - American software executive Amit Shah is joining the Board of Directors of online scheduler Doodle to support the company with its global expansion strategy. Shah is the founder of Jirafe, a data analysis tool for online retailers, which was acquired by SAP. After that, he held the position of Chief Revenue Officer for Micro-services at SAP. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the software company Magnolia.

'Amit Shah has a valuable international network in technology, particularly in the USA, a key market for Doodle's growth strategy. He is also an expert in software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and online subscription models. We see considerable potential in the expansion of premium software offerings for Doodle and with his know-how and his network, Amit Shah is an ideal fit for us', said Samuel Hügli, Member of the Management Board and Head of Technology & Ventures of Tamedia.

Amit Shah: 'Doodle has impressed me with a strong product for day-to-day scheduling and also with newer services such as its new artificial intelligence powered chatbot which is used by tens of thousands of teams on Slack. I look forward to supporting the talented team with the continued growth process.'

Doodle was acquired by Swiss media group Tamedia in 2014. After a period of sustained growth in advertising revenue, Tamedia kicked off the transition to the subscription business model in early 2017, and is since then supporting the enhancement of Doodle's line of products and team. Doodle now employs more than 50 people across four offices in Zurich, Berlin, Tel Aviv and Belgrade. Every month the online scheduling tool is used by over 28 million people worldwide, and regularly gets new business features for the subscription service.

The Board of Directors of Doodle AG consists of Samuel Hügli, Chairman of the Board of Doodle AG and Member of the Management Board of Tamedia, Lorenz Lüchinger, Head of Portfolio Management Ventures of Tamedia, and Olivier Rihs, the former CEO of Scout24 Schweiz AG.