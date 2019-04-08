Log in
TAMINO MINERALS INC

(TINO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 04/03 12:07:10 pm
0.001 USD   +10.13%
04/08Tamino Minerals Scheduling several Property Visits with Survey Crew
GL
04/08TAMINO MINERALS : Scheduling several Property Visits with Survey Crew
AQ
03/18Tamino Minerals, Inc. to start Exploration Program
GL
Tamino Minerals Scheduling several Property Visits with Survey Crew

04/08/2019 | 11:04pm EDT

MONTREAL, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamino Minerals, Inc. ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: TINO) - Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce that is scheduling a visit to several properties, therefore we are preparing a crew for such visits to take place. We are under a reorganization process and revising the company’s current assets. The location of the properties has been published. We have various signed Confidentiality Agreements with various individuals and corporations. These are the last steps before officially starting the 2019 exploration program.

Geological mapping, selection of camp site location, spotting adjacent exploration projects, road planning and preparation, equipment sourcing, drinking water source location and non-drinking water for drilling and carrying on with other planning activities that will take place during the initial exploration stages.

Updates will continue to be released as progress is made.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora and starting exploration in the Kenora Mining District in the Province of Ontario.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-971-285-4570 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

tamino minerals-02 Small.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
