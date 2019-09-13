Log in
TAMINO MINERALS INC

TAMINO MINERALS INC

(TINO)
News 
News

Tamino announces that new Website exposed us to experienced Social Media Consultants

09/13/2019

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamino Minerals ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: TINO), Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to confirm what multiple of our shareholders have been posting on various discussion boards and social media forums regarding the building momentum on daily stock volume.

Tamino will benefit from the Services of the IT Consultants, Web Developers and Social Media Consultants in the Cyber Community. Our commitment towards bringing the most relevant data and images is of great importance.

Said Social Media Consulting Firm will utilize the great talent that we hold within our World Class IT Resources evidenced on Social Media will put us in the driver seat with respect to industry standards. Tamino’s Shareholders should be proud of the company and progress made this far on this field.

So far, we have great exposure that will generate awareness, but we must have reports on Social Media, specifically on the ones we have within our Website: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and Youtube.

The website has integrated several tools, like for example a Newsletter and other features to get to know better our audience and assist the shareholders by allowing to make a better assessment of their investment in the company. We encourage our shareholders to subscribe to our newsletter filling out the form within the investor relations section.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

We will continue to make updates and informing our audience with comments that will eventually generate awareness amongst our Shareholders.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.
TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora. Examples like the El Chanate, Mulatos, La India and La Colorada projects in Sonora all have economic minable amounts of gold.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO
Tamino Minerals, Inc.

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
