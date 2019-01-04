Tan Chong International : Announcement - Inside Information

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made by Tan Chong International Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review of and assessment on information currently available to the Company, the Group is expected to record an unaudited unrealised loss on its investments designated as at fair value through other comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Period"). The loss is due to share price changes of its listed investments, which are marked to market and therefore unrealised. The expected unrealised loss amounts to HK$931 million as compared to an audited unrealised loss of HK$736 million for the corresponding period in 2017. The unrealised loss will be reported in the Group's other comprehensive income statement for the Period. It is not expected to be reclassified to the Group's consolidated statement of profit or loss.

The Group is still in the process of preparing its consolidated final results for the Period, including other comprehensive income items. As such, this announcement is made solely on the basis of an assessment by the Board with reference to the information currently available to the Company for the time being, and the information in it has not been confirmed or audited by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment after further internal review by the Board and/or review by the auditors of the Company.

Details of the Group's financial performance will be contained in the final results announcement of the Group for the Period, which is expected to be published before the end of March 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

