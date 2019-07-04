Tan Chong International : Announcement - Inside Information

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made by Tan Chong International Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Investments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review of and assessment on information currently available to the Company, the Group is expected to record an unaudited gain on its investments designated as at fair value through other comprehensive income for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period"). The gain is due to share price changes of its listed investments, which are marked to market and therefore unrealised. The expected unrealised gain amounts to HK$255 million as compared to the unrealised loss of HK$227 million for the corresponding six months period in 2018. The unrealised gain will be reported in the Group's other comprehensive income statement for the Period. It is not expected to be reclassified to the Group's consolidated statement of profit or loss.

Profit Warning

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that the Group expects to report a material decrease in profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to the reported profit for the period of six months ended 30 June 2018 of HK$399.122 million.