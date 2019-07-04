Tan Chong International : Announcement - Inside Information

The decrease in profit is attributable to substantial decrease in vehicle sales volume in the Group's key markets of Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and China.
The high initial start-up costs and teething production problems associated with the start of production on 26 February 2019 at the Group's car plant in Thailand also impacted the result.
These factors negatively affected the Group's profit.
Despite this profit decline, the Group's business operations remain relatively stable and the Group's balance sheet continues to be in a healthy state.
The information contained in this announcement represents a preliminary assessment based on the information made available to the Board as at the date hereof. Financial information of the Group's subsidiary, Zero Co., Limited which is listed on the Second Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange, is not conclusive at the moment and is subject to reviews by its Management. Therefore, the Group's interim results for the Period may be different from the information as set out in this Announcement.
The Group is still in the process of preparing its consolidated interim results for the Period, including other comprehensive income items. As such, this announcement is made solely on the basis of an assessment by the Board with reference to the information currently available to the Company for the time being, and the information in it has not been confirmed or audited by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment after further internal reviews by the Board and/or reviews by the auditors of the Company.
Details of the Group's financial performance will be contained in the interim results announcement of the Group for the Period, which is expected to be published before the end of August 2019.
Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
By the order of the Board
Tan Chong International Limited
Teo Siok Ghee
Liew Daphnie Pingyen
Joint Company Secretaries
Hong Kong, 4 July 2019
Website: http://www.tanchong.com
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tan Eng Soon, Mr. Glenn Tan Chun Hong, Mr. Tan Kheng Leong and Mdm. Sng Chiew Huat. The non- executive Director is Mr. Joseph Ong Yong Loke. The independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ng Kim Tuck, Mr. Azman Bin Badrillah, Mr. Prechaya Ebrahim and Mr. Teo Ek Kee.