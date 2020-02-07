Log in
TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
(0693)

TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(0693)
Tan Chong International : Announcement of Unaudited Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended 31 December 2019 of Subsidiary - Zero Co., Ltd.

02/07/2020 | 04:18am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

陳唱國際有限公司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 693)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31

DECEMBER 2019 OF SUBSIDIARY - ZERO CO., LTD.

THIS IS NOT THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE FINANCIAL RESULTS OF TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (THE "COMPANY"). THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS MADE BY THE COMPANY PURSUANT TO PART XIVA OF THE SFO AND RULE 13.09(2)(a) OF THE LISTING RULES TO PROVIDE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY WITH FINANCIAL INFORMATION ON A LISTED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY, ZERO, WHICH ON 7 FEBRUARY 2020 HAS FILED ITS UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019.

This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO") and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Zero Co., Ltd. ("Zero"), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, whose shares are listed on the Second Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE") has on 7 February 2020 filed a quarterly earning report with TSE which contains the unaudited financial results of Zero and its subsidiaries ("Zero Group") for the six-month period ended 31 December 2019, in accordance with the timely disclosure obligations applicable to a TSE Second Section listed company.

The unaudited financial results of Zero Group so filed and contained in the aforementioned quarterly earning report have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Zero has filed its aforementioned quarterly earning report with TSE in Japanese only and such report is accessible at TSE's website (http://www.tse.or.jp). The Company has posted the English translation of the same quarterly earning report as an overseas regulatory announcement on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.tanchong.com/en/investor_relations.aspx).

The summary of the unaudited consolidated financial statements of Zero Group for the six-month period ended 31 December 2019 together with the comparative figures of the previous corresponding financial periods as filed are provided below:

1

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020 (IFRS) (From July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Sales revenue

Operating income

Profit before tax

Quarterly income

Profit attributable to equity

Total comprehensive

shareholders of the

income of the quarter

company

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions of

%

Millions

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

of yen

of yen

yen

of yen

yen

yen

2Q FY2019

46,259

7.1

2,101

174.8

2,114

185.2

1,353

-

1,347

-

1,448

-

2Q FY2018

43,179

12.0

764

∆60.4

741

∆61.5

∆44

-

∆45

-

∆323

-

Basic quarterly earnings per share

Diluted quarterly earnings per share

Yen

Yen

2Q FY2019

80.73

80.57

2Q FY2018

∆2.75

∆2.75

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Total capital

Equity attributable to equity

Equity ratio attributable to

shareholders of the company

equity shareholders of the

company

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

2Q FY2019

44,672

24,202

24,179

54.1

FY2018

39,554

23,072

23,056

58.3

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2018

---

4.00

---

20.90

24.90

FY2019

---

15.00

FY2019 (forecast)

---

19.60

34.60

(Note) Amendment from the most recently announced dividend forecast: No

By the order of the Board

Tan Chong International Limited

Teo Siok Ghee

Liew Daphnie Pingyen

Joint Company Secretaries

Hong Kong, 7 February 2020

Website: http://www.tanchong.com

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tan Eng Soon, Mr. Glenn Tan Chun Hong, Mr. Tan Kheng Leong and Mdm. Sng Chiew Huat. The non-executive Director is Mr. Joseph Ong Yong Loke. The independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ng Kim Tuck, Mr. Azman Bin Badrillah, Mr. Prechaya Ebrahim and Mr. Teo Ek Kee.

2

Disclaimer

Tan Chong International Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 09:17:04 UTC
