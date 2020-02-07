Tan Chong International : Announcement of Unaudited Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended 31 December 2019 of Subsidiary - Zero Co., Ltd.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

陳唱國際有限公司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 693)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31

DECEMBER 2019 OF SUBSIDIARY - ZERO CO., LTD.

THIS IS NOT THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE FINANCIAL RESULTS OF TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (THE "COMPANY"). THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS MADE BY THE COMPANY PURSUANT TO PART XIVA OF THE SFO AND RULE 13.09(2)(a) OF THE LISTING RULES TO PROVIDE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY WITH FINANCIAL INFORMATION ON A LISTED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY, ZERO, WHICH ON 7 FEBRUARY 2020 HAS FILED ITS UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019.

This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO") and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Zero Co., Ltd. ("Zero"), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, whose shares are listed on the Second Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE") has on 7 February 2020 filed a quarterly earning report with TSE which contains the unaudited financial results of Zero and its subsidiaries ("Zero Group") for the six-month period ended 31 December 2019, in accordance with the timely disclosure obligations applicable to a TSE Second Section listed company.

The unaudited financial results of Zero Group so filed and contained in the aforementioned quarterly earning report have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Zero has filed its aforementioned quarterly earning report with TSE in Japanese only and such report is accessible at TSE's website (http://www.tse.or.jp). The Company has posted the English translation of the same quarterly earning report as an overseas regulatory announcement on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (http://www.tanchong.com/en/investor_relations.aspx).

The summary of the unaudited consolidated financial statements of Zero Group for the six-month period ended 31 December 2019 together with the comparative figures of the previous corresponding financial periods as filed are provided below: