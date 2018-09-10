Tan Chong International : Appointment of Additional Deputy Chairman

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 陳唱國際有限公司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 693)

APPOINTMENT OF ADDITIONAL DEPUTY CHAIRMAN

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Tan Chong International Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Glenn Tan Chun Hong ("Mr. Glenn Tan"), currently a Managing Director of the Company, has been appointed as additional Deputy Chairman of the Company with effect from 10 September 2018. Mr. Glenn Tan remains as a Managing Director of the Company.

Mr. Glenn Tan, aged 40, was appointed as an executive Director of the Company on 29 July 2009 and a Managing Director on 25 August 2017. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. He joined the Group in September 2001. Prior to joining the Board, Mr. Glenn Tan was the Chief Executive Officer of the Group's Subaru motor distribution businesses that covers Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and Cambodia. Mr. Glenn Tan has been a director of ZERO Company Limited, a listed company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange from 26 September 2014. Mr. Glenn Tan graduated from Santa Clara University, USA with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce, Management, in 1998. Mr. Glenn Tan is the son of Mr. Tan Eng Soon, the Chairman and executive Director of the Company and the nephew of Mr. Tan Kheng Leong, an executive Director of the Company.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Glenn Tan does not hold any other positions within the Group, does not hold any other directorships in listed public companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years and does not have any relationships with any Directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Glenn Tan is interested in 99,000 shares of the Company, representing approximately 0.0049 per cent of the issued capital of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Future Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong.

There is no service contract between the Company and Mr. Glenn Tan. Mr. Glenn Tan has no fixed term of director's service but is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. His director's fee will be determined by the Board by reference to his job responsibility, prevailing market conditions and the Company's operating performance and profitability.

Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Glenn Tan as additional Deputy Chairman that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor any information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By Order of the Board

Tan Chong International Limited

Teo Siok Ghee

Liew Daphnie Pingyen Joint Company Secretaries

Hong Kong, 10 September 2018

Website:http://www.tanchong.com

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tan Eng Soon, Mr. Glenn Tan Chun Hong, Mr. Tan Kheng Leong and Mdm. Sng Chiew Huat. The non-executive Director is Mr. Joseph Ong Yong Loke. The independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ng Kim Tuck, Mr. Azman Bin Badrillah, Mr. Prechaya Ebrahim and Mr. Teo Ek Kee.