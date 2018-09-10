Tan Chong International : List of Directors and their Role and Function

TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 陳唱國際有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 693)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Tan Chong International Limited (the "Company") are set out below.
Executive Directors
Mr. Tan Eng Soon (Chairman)
Mr. Glenn Tan Chun Hong (Deputy Chairman and Managing Director) Mr. Tan Kheng Leong
Mdm. Sng Chiew Huat (Finance Director)
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Joseph Ong Yong Loke (Deputy Chairman)
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Mr. Ng Kim Tuck
Mr. Prechaya Ebrahim Mr. Azman Bin Badrillah Mr. Teo Ek Kee
There are 2 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which the Board member serves.
|
Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Mr. Ng Kim Tuck
|
C
|
-
|
Mr. Azman Bin Badrillah
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. Teo Ek Kee
|
M
|
C
Notes:
Hong Kong, 10 September 2018
