Tan Chong International : List of Directors and their Role and Function

TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 陳唱國際有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 693)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Tan Chong International Limited (the "Company") are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Tan Eng Soon (Chairman)

Mr. Glenn Tan Chun Hong (Deputy Chairman and Managing Director) Mr. Tan Kheng Leong

Mdm. Sng Chiew Huat (Finance Director)

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Joseph Ong Yong Loke (Deputy Chairman)

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Ng Kim Tuck

Mr. Prechaya Ebrahim Mr. Azman Bin Badrillah Mr. Teo Ek Kee

There are 2 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which the Board member serves.

Director Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Mr. Ng Kim Tuck C - Mr. Azman Bin Badrillah M M Mr. Teo Ek Kee M C

Notes:

C Chairman of the relevant Board committee

M Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 10 September 2018

