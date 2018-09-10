Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Tan Chong International Ltd.    0693   BMG8667Z1023

TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL LTD. (0693)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tan Chong International : List of Directors and their Role and Function

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 01:47am CEST

 

TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 陳唱國際有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 693)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Tan Chong International Limited (the "Company") are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. Tan Eng Soon (Chairman)

Mr. Glenn Tan Chun Hong (Deputy Chairman and Managing Director) Mr. Tan Kheng Leong

Mdm. Sng Chiew Huat (Finance Director)

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Joseph Ong Yong Loke (Deputy Chairman)

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Ng Kim Tuck

Mr. Prechaya Ebrahim Mr. Azman Bin Badrillah Mr. Teo Ek Kee

There are 2 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which the Board member serves.

Director

Audit Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Mr. Ng Kim Tuck

C

-

Mr. Azman Bin Badrillah

M

M

Mr. Teo Ek Kee

M

C

Notes:

  • C Chairman of the relevant Board committee

  • M Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 10 September 2018

Disclaimer

Tan Chong International Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2018 23:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL LT
01:47aTAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
01:47aTAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL : Appointment of Additional Deputy Chairman
PU
08/10TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of Financial Results for the Year Ended 3..
PU
07/03TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL : Announcement - Inside Information
PU
05/28TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 28 ..
PU
05/11TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of Unaudited Financial Results for the Ni..
PU
05/08Tan Chong to build RM500m automotive hub in Bagan Datuk
AQ
04/23TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL : Form of Proxy
PU
03/13TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL : Int'l tips considerable rise in annual net
AQ
02/09TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of Unaudited Financial Results for the Si..
PU
More news
Chart TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tan Chong International Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Hong Tan Managing Director & Executive Director
Eng Soon Tan Chairman
Chiew Huat Sng Executive Director & Finance Director
Kheng Leong Tan Executive Director
Yong Loke Ong Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL LTD.-0.38%664
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.41%4 855
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.7.92%4 382
AUTONATION, INC.-15.20%3 912
INCHCAPE-14.19%3 601
GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC--.--%3 231
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.