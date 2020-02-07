Tan Chong International : Zero Co., Ltd - Unaudited Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended 31 December 2019 0 02/07/2020 | 04:18am EST Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 陳唱國際有限公司 (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 693) OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT (This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.) The announcement of unaudited financial results of Zero Co., Ltd. for the six-month period ended 31 December 2019 is originally prepared in Japanese ("Original Announcement"). The attached announcement on the next page is a translation of the Original Announcement solely for the purpose of providing information. By the order of the Board Tan Chong International Limited Teo Siok Ghee Liew Daphnie Pingyen Joint Company Secretaries Hong Kong, 7 February 2020 Website: http://www.tanchong.com As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tan Eng Soon, Mr. Glenn Tan Chun Hong, Mr. Tan Kheng Leong and Mdm. Sng Chiew Huat and. The non-executive Director is Mr. Joseph Ong Yong Loke. The independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ng Kim Tuck, Mr. Azman Bin Badrillah, Mr. Prechaya Ebrahim and Mr. Teo Ek Kee. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ending of the Fiscal Year June 30, 2020 [Based on IFRS] February 7, 2020 Company name: ZERO CO., LTD. Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock code: 9028 URL: http://www.zero-group.co.jp/ Representative: President & CEO Takeo Kitamura Inquiries: Director and Manager of Group Strategies Headquarters Toshihiro Takahashi TEL 044-520-0106 Scheduled Date of Submission of Quarterly Report: February 10, 2020 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: March 10 , 2020 Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for analysts) (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the second quarter ending of the fiscal year June 30, 2020 (From July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Profit attributable to Total comprehensive Sales revenue Operating income Profit before tax Quarterly income equity shareholders income of the quarter of the company Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 2Q FY2019 46,259 7.1 2,101 174.8 2,114 185.2 1,353 - 1,347 - 1,448 - 2Q FY2018 43,179 12.0 764 ∆60.4 741 ∆61.5 ∆44 - ∆45 - ∆323 - Basic quarterly earnings per share Diluted quarterly earnings per share Yen Yen 2Q FY2019 80.73 80.57 2Q FY2018 ∆2.75 ∆2.75 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Total capital Equity attributable to equity Equity ratio attributable to equity shareholders of the company shareholders of the company Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % 2Q FY2019 44,672 24,202 24,179 54.1 FY2018 39,554 23,072 23,056 58.3 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY2018 --- 4.00 --- 20.90 24.90 FY2019 --- 15.00 FY2019 (forecast) --- 19.60 34.60 (Note) Amendment from the most recently announced dividend forecast: No 3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending June 30, 2020 (From July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Profit attributable to Sales revenue Operating income Profit before tax equity shareholders Basic earnings per share of the company Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 95,000 5.3 4,000 21.0 3,980 20.8 2,300 38.7 138.33 (Note) Revisions from the most recently released business forecast: No ø(Note) Changes in significant subsidiary companies during the current quarter (Changes in the specific subsidiary companies following changes in the scope of

consolidation): No New ⎯ Co. (Company name), Exclusions ⎯ Co. (Company name) (2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates Changes in the accounting policies required by IFRS : Yes ' Changes in the accounting policies due to other reasons : No ƒ Changes in the accounting estimates : Yes (Note) For details, please refer to the attached page. See "2. Summary of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes, (6) Notes regarding Summary Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policy), (Changes in Accounting Estimates)" on page 12-13. (3) Number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the 2Q FY2019 17,560,242 shares FY2018 17,560,242 shares period (including treasury shares) ' Number of treasury shares at the end of the period 2Q FY2019 1,020,369 shares FY2018 1,030,369 shares ƒ Average number of shares during the period 2Q FY2019 16,685,873 shares 2Q FY2018 16,626,875 shares (total up to this quarter) øEarnings summary is not within the scope of the quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditor øExplanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes The earnings forecast, and other forward-looking statements herein are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. The actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors such as economic status of the major domestic and international markets or exchange rates fluctuation. o Attached Documents - Table of Contents 1. Qualitative information on the quarterly financial results 2 (1) Explanation regarding the operating results 2 (2) Explanation regarding the financial position 3 (3) Explanation on future forecast information, such as consolidated earnings forecast 4 2. Summary of the consolidated financial statements and major notes 5 (1) Summary of the quarterly consolidated financial position 5 (2) Summary of the quarterly consolidated profit and loss statement 7 (3) Summary of the quarterly consolidated comprehensive income statement 8 (4) Summary of the quarterly consolidated statement of changes in equity 9 (5) Summary of the quarterly consolidated statement of cash flows 10 (6) Notes regarding summary quarterly consolidated financial statements 12 (Notes on going concern assumption) 12 (Changes in accounting policy) 12 (Changes in accounting estimate) 13 (Segment information) 14 － 1 － 1. Qualitative information on the quarterly financial results Explanation regarding the operating results Japan's economy during the consolidated cumulative period of the second quarter continued to recover gradually; personal consumption also improved with a steady employment and income environment, but economic environment remain unclear due to the uncertainty of the foreign economic situation, beginning with the trade problem in the US and China. In the domestic automotive market, the total number of new vehicles sales decreased at 96.1% (statistical data of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association) as compared to the consolidated cumulative period of the same quarter from the previous year (hereinafter referred to as the same quarter from the previous year). As compared to the first quarter of the fiscal year from the previous year the total number of new vehicles sales increased at 108.1% because of the last minute surge in demand of the consumption tax rate increase. On the other hand as compared to the second quarter of the fiscal year from the previous year the total number of new vehicle sales decreased dramatically at 83.7% due to holding-off purchase in anticipation of upcoming new model vehicles and the Subsidies for Safety Support Cars in addition to the reaction from the last minute surge as well as the occurrence of natural disasters. The number of registered used cars in which similar movement with new vehicle was observed has continued its slight increase compared to the same quarter from the previous year. On the other hand, the business environment of the logistics industry is in serious circumstances with insufficient drivers due to the background of a strained supply and demand in the labor market as well as cost increase factors such as increased wages, increased hiring costs, continued high fuel expenses, and compliance response. Under such circumstances, our group devised a 3-yearmid-term plan from July of 2018 until June of 2021, and are proceeding with the following 5 topics: (1) development of new businesses in anticipation of a reduction of the domestic automobile market and next generation mobility society, (2) Expansion of human resources business corresponding to the strained supply and demand in the labor market and decreasing working age population, (3) Expansion of overseas business in anticipation of economic growth such as in ASEAN countries, Maximization of effect to establish regional block companies through promotion of transportation reform in the vehicle transportation business, and (5) Creation of group synergy including subsidiaries and cooperating companies and promotion of optimization.

As a result, the business results of our group are as follows: sales revenue of 46,259 million yen (107.1% compared to the same quarter from the previous year) and operating profit of 2,101 million yen (274.8% compared to the same quarter from the previous year). Also, the profit before taxes was 2,114 million yen (285.2% compared to the same quarter from the previous year), and the profit of the quarter attributable to the equity shareholders of the company was 1,347 million yen (quarter loss of 45 million yen in the same quarter from the previous year). Number of units related to domestic distribution of automobiles DomesticJuly of 2018 to December of 2018 Number of new vehicles sold Domestic *1 2,381,989 manufacturer (out of this, Nissan *1 (280,036) Motor) Foreign manufacturer *2 157,602 Total of new vehicle 2,539,591 sales Number of used vehicle registrations Registered vehicles *3 1,854,771 Light vehicles *4 1,459,883 Total number of used 3,314,654 vehicles registered Number of vehicles *3 93,632 permanently deleted Units: vehicles July of 2019 to December of Compared to the 2019 previous year 2,291,367 96.2% (254,901) (91.0%) 150,429 95.4% 2,441,796 96.1% 1,864,972 100.5% 1,482,820 101.6% 3,347,792 101.0% 94,098 100.5% Export July of 2018 to December of July of 2019 to December of Compared to the 2018 2019 previous year New vehicles of domestic *1 2,435,914 2,412,642 99.0% manufacturers Used vehicles *5 723,555 732,119 101.2% (registered vehicles) *1 Calculated from Japan Automobile Industry Association statistics *2 Calculated from Japan Automobile Importers' Association statistics *3 Calculated from Japan Automobile Dealers Association statistics *4 Calculated from Japan Mini Vehicles Association statistics *5 Trial calculated from the number of export deleted registered vehicles in the Japan Automobile Dealers Association statistics － 2 － The segment business results are as follows. Automobile related businesses For vehicle transportation, which is the core business, the number of units for transportation contracts for new/used vehicles increased the start of Mitsubishi Motors' vehicle transportation business in the middle of August of 2019. There was an overall increase in revenue for automotive-related businesses due to the favorable transition of the used vehicle export business for Malaysia as well as vehicle transportation business. The restructuring of the transportation system including cooperating companies has been accelerated with the impetus of establishment of regional block companies in the vehicle transportation business, and thorough implementation of cost management is being conducted while aiming to achieve a systematic allocation and optimum distribution network throughout Japan. Profits increased in the automotive business due to the revision of transportation charges from January of 2019, review of the depreciation period of car carriers to match the actual life expectancy, and drop in unit price of fuel expenses compared to the same period of the previous year, in the midst of business challenges such as promoting initiatives for work style reforms to create a rewarding company and decrease the total work hours, increased labor costs and recruitment costs to deal with driver shortages, and increased vehicle costs due to the increased number of vehicles and the measures against aging of car carriers. As a result, the overall sales revenue in the automobile related businesses was 33,086 million yen (106.3% compared to the same quarter from the previous year), and the segment profit was 2,840 million yen (216.1% compared to the same quarter from the previous year). Human resource business With tightening of the labor demand accompanying the economic recovery and increasing personnel expenses, the difficulty in employment in major cities has become a serious matter; therefore, the Group has promoted a regional shift from the major cities to smaller cities and reinforcement of the sales system, and has reviewed its product portfolio strategically and continuously. In addition to the fact that the existing pick up service and driver dispatch business have transitioned steadily, participation in the newly entered airport related business, and the fact that temporary job listing advertising costs are no longer necessary has increased revenue; and profit has increased with the restructuring of non-profitable business and cost reduction. As a result, the sales revenue of the overall human resource business was 9,808 million yen (105.8% compared to the same quarter from the previous year), and the segment profit was 504 million yen (444.3% compared to the same quarter from the previous year). General cargo business Revenue in the transport / warehousing business increased due to the increased cargo volume from the last minute surge in demand of the consumption tax rate increase in clients mainly handling household equipment, and the revenue in the port cargo handling business increased due to increased construction-related cargo. Furthermore, the CKD business was launched and contributed to the sales revenue increase, increasing the revenue in the overall general cargo business as well. Profit increased with the increased revenue in the transport / warehousing business, but revenue decreased in the port cargo business due to the difference in the product mix. Furthermore, expenses related to the launch of the CKD business have continued, and there was a significant decrease overall in profit in the general cargo business. As a result of the above, the sales revenue of the overall general cargo business was 3,364 million yen (121.1% compared to the same quarter of the previous year), and the segment loss was 259 million yen (segment profit of 374 million yen in the same quarter of the previous year). Furthermore, the company expenses not included in the abovementioned report segment (expenses affiliated with our company's management division), etc. are allocated as an item in the "adjustment amount" as indicated in "2. (Segment information) in the summary of consolidated statements for the quarter," and totaled 982 million yen. Explanation regarding financial position ① Status of assets, liabilities, and equity (Assets) Current assets decreased 521 million yen (2.9%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year and were 17,656 million yen. This was mainly because, cash and cash equivalents increased 143 million yen, but the operating receivables and other receivables decreased by 560 million yen. Non-current assets increased by 5,638 million yen (26.4%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 27,015 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase of tangible fixed assets of 5,653 million yen resulting from an increase of assets of right to use, etc. As a result, total assets increased by 5,117 million yen (12.9%) compared to the previous consolidated fiscal year to 44,672 million yen. (Liabilities) Current liabilities increased 1,327 million yen (10.6%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 13,889 million yen. － 3 － This was mainly due to trade liabilities and other liabilities decreasing by 725 million yen, while other financial liabilities increased by 2,213 million yen due to an increase of lease liabilities. Non-current liabilities increased by 2,659 million yen (67.8%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 6,580 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase of 2,842 million yen in other financial liabilities due to lease liabilities, etc. As a result, total liabilities increased by 3,987 million yen (24.2%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 20,469 million yen. (Equity) Total equity increased by 1,129 million yen (4.9%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 24,202 million yen. This is mainly because retained earnings increased by 1,081 million yen due to the recording of quarterly profits attributable to equity shareholders of the company. Cash flow status Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter referred to as "funds") at the end of the consolidated accounting period of the second quarter increased by 143 million yen compared to the end of the previous consolidated accounting fiscal year to 3,609 million yen. Each cash flow status category during the consolidated cumulative period of the second quarter and their causes are as follows. (Cash flow through operating activities) Funds obtained as a result of operating activities were 3,073 million yen (there were expenditures of 546 million yen during the same period of the previous year). The main cause of the increase in funds were 1,353 million for profit from quarterly profits and 2,067 million yen for depreciation and amortization expenses which are non-fund expenses; the main cause of the decrease in funds was 766 million yen for payment of corporate income. To compare this with consolidated cumulation period of the previous second quarter, depreciation and amortization have increased due to the adoption of IFRS16 "lease", etc. (Cashflow through investment activities) Net cash used in investment activities was 905 million yen (expenditures of 1,145 million yen during the same period of the previous year). The main itemization breakdown for expenditures was 828 million yen for acquisition of tangible fixed assets and investment property. (Cashflow through financial activities) Funds used as a result of financing activities were 2,025 million yen (income of 276 million yen in the previous year). The main itemization breakdown for income was 7 million yen for short-term borrowings, and the main itemization breakdown for expenditures were 1,601 million yen lease liabilities payments and 345 million for dividends. To compare this with consolidated cumulation period of the previous second quarter, expenditures due to lease liability payments (payment of finance / lease liabilities for the consolidate cumulative period of the previous second quarter) have increased due to the adoption of IFRS16 "lease", etc. Explanation regarding the future forecast information such as consolidated business forecast

Mainly, In the domestic vehicle market, the influence of freight raising due to the Sox regulation and the down trend for 2nd quarter's vehicle market are still uncertain, we have not made any amendments to the consolidated earnings forecast announced on August 8, 2019. － 4 － 2. Summary of the consolidated financial statements and major notes Summary of quarterly consolidated statement of financial position (Unit: million yen) End of the previous consolidated End of the consolidated accounting accounting year (June 30, 2019) period of the second quarter (December 31, 2019) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,465 3,609 Trade and other receivables 13,281 12,721 Inventories 922 1,005 Other financial assets 4 11 Other current assets 503 308 Total current assets 18,177 17,656 Non-current assets Tangible fixed assets 11,931 17,584 Goodwill and intangible assets 2,803 2,742 Investment properties 3,393 3,334 Investment accounting processed with 986 981 equity method Other financial assets 1,629 1,723 Other non-current assets 291 342 Deferred tax assets 341 307 Total non-current assets 21,377 27,015 Total assets 39,554 44,672 － 5 － (Unit: million yen) End of the previous consolidated End of the consolidated accounting accounting year (June 30, 2019) period of the second quarter (December 31, 2019) Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payable 6,976 6,250 Loans 1,283 1,261 Other financial liabilities 720 2,934 Income taxes payable, etc. 901 787 Other current liabilities 2,679 2,655 Total current liabilities 12,561 13,889 Non-current liabilities Loans 154 97 Other financial liabilities 1,519 4,362 Retirement benefits liabilities 1,725 1,488 Other non-current liabilities 306 288 Deferred tax liabilities 214 342 Total non-current liabilities 3,920 6,580 Total liabilities 16,481 20,469 Equity Capital 3,390 3,390 Capital surplus 3,362 3,382 Treasury stock △687 △681 Other component of funds 236 252 Retained earnings 16,754 17,835 Total equity attributable to the equity 23,056 24,179 shareholders of the company Non-controlling interest 16 22 Total Equity 23,072 24,202 Total liabilities and equity 39,554 44,672 － 6 － Summary of quarterly consolidated profit and loss statement (Unit: million yen) Sales revenue Cost of sales Gross Profit Selling, general and administrative expenses Other income Other expenses Operating profit Financial profit Financial expenses Investment gain / loss through equity method Profit before tax Corporate income tax expenses Profits of the quarter (△ loss) Attribution of the profits of the quarter (△ loss): Equity shareholders of the company Non-controlling interest Profits of the quarter (△ loss) Quarterly earnings per share(△ loss) Basic quarterly earnings per share (△ loss) (yen) Diluted quarterly earnings per share (△ loss) (yen) Consolidated cumulative period Consolidated cumulative period for the previous second quarter of this second quarter (from July 1, 2018 (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) to December 31, 2019) 43,179 46,259 △38,156 △39,906 5,022 6,353 △4,670 △4,454 457 228 △44 △25 764 2,101 6 6 △23 △32 △5 38 741 2,114 △786 △760 △44 1,353 △45 1,347 0 6 △44 1,353 △2.75 80.73 △2.75 80.57 － 7 － Summary of quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Unit: million yen) Profits for the quarter (△ loss) Other comprehensive income Items not transferring over to profit or loss: Remeasurement of defined benefit system Financial assets measured by fair value through other comprehensive income Total of the items not transferring over to profit or loss Items which may be transferred over to profit or loss Other comprehensive income equity of affiliated company accounted for by the equity method Total of the items which may be transferred over to profit or loss Other comprehensive income after tax deduction Comprehensive income for the quarter Attribution of the comprehensive income for the quarter: Equity shareholders of the company Non-controlling interest Comprehensive income for the quarter Consolidated cumulative period Consolidated cumulative period for the previous of this second quarter second quarter (from July 1, (from July 1, 2019 2018 to December 31, 2019) to December 31, 2018) △44 1,353 △83 79 △196 59 △279 138 0 △43 0 △43 △279 94 △323 1,448 △324 1,441 0 6 △323 1,448 － 8 － Summary of quarterly consolidated statement of changes in equity Consolidated accounting period of the second quarter (from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) (Unit: million yen) Equity attributable to equity shareholders of the company Other components of funds Financial Total equity assets Non- Total Conversion Fluctuation measured Remeas- attributing to controlling Capital Treasury of fair value by fair urement Retained the equity equity Capital difference Total other interest surplus stock of business of financial value of components earnings shareholders assets through defined of the activities of funds which can other benefit company overseas be sold compre- system hensive profits Balance on July 1, 2018 3,390 3,305 △687 △47 464 - - 416 15,682 22,108 11 22,119 Cumulative effect amount △464 △18 △18 △18 due to change of 464 - accounting method Carrying amount with the △687 △47 change in accounting 3,390 3,305 - 464 - 416 15,664 22,089 11 22,101 method reflected Profit /Loss of the - △45 △45 0 △44 quarter Other comprehensive 0 △196 △83 △279 △279 △279 income Comprehensive △196 △83 △279 △45 △324 △323 income of the - - - 0 - 0 quarter Dividends of surplus - △282 △282 △282 Share-based payment transactions, etc. 29 - 29 29 Other Acquisition of treasury △0 △0 △0 stock - Transfer from other △83 capital component to 83 83 - - Retained earnings Total transactions, △365 △252 △252 etc. with the - 29 - - - - 83 83 - owners Balance on December 31, 3,390 3,335 △687 △47 - 268 - 220 15,252 21,512 12 21,524 2018 Consolidated accounting period of the previous second quarter (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (Unit: million yen) Equity attributable to equity shareholders of the company Other components of funds Total equity Fluctuation Remeas- attributing to Non-controlling Total equity Capital Treasury Conversion of fair Retained Capital urement Total other the equity interests surplus stock difference value of of earnings shareholders of business financial components defined of the activities assets of funds benefit company overseas which can system be sold Balance on July 1, 2019 3,390 3,362 △687 △50 286 - 236 16,754 23,056 16 23,072 Profit /Loss of the quarter - 1,347 1,347 6 1,353 Other comprehensive income △43 59 79 94 94 94 Comprehensive income of - - - △43 59 79 94 1,347 1,441 6 1,448 the quarter Dividends of the surplus - △345 △345 △345 Share-based payment △13 transactions 20 5 - 26 26 Other - 0 0 0 Transfer from other capital △79 △79 component to retained 79 - - earnings Total of transactions, etc., - 20 5 - - △79 △79 △265 △318 - △318 with the owners Balance on December 31, 2019 3,390 3,382 △681 △93 346 - 252 17,835 24,179 22 24,202 － 9 － (5) Summary of quarterly consolidated cash flow statements (Unit: million yen) Cash flow from operating activities Profits of the quarter (△ loss) Depreciation and amortization costs Interest income and dividend Interest expense Investment gain / loss through equity method Corporate income tax expenses Increase / decrease of trade receivables (△ is an increase) Increase / decrease of inventories (△ is an increase) Increase / decrease of trade payables (△ is a decrease) Increase / decrease in retirement benefits liabilities (△ is a decrease) Other Subtotal Interest and dividend received Interest paid Corporate income tax paid Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Cash flow from investment activities Payment for acquisition of tangible fixed assets and investment properties Proceed from sales of tangible fixed assets and investment properties Payment for intangible assets Payment for loans receivable Proceed from loans receivable Other Net cash provided by (used in) investment activities Consolidated cumulative period Consolidated cumulative period for the previous second quarter of this second quarter (from July 1, 2018 (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) to December 31, 2019) △44 1,353 835 2,067 △5 △6 22 25 5 △38 786 760 △428 493 △391 △83 △154 △127 △233 △135 251 △449 642 3,859 5 6 △22 △25 △1,171 △766 △546 3,073 △1,120 △828 2 7 △119 △66 △0 △9 3 8 89 △15 △1,145 △905 － 10 － Cash flow from financing activities Net increase or decrease of short-term loans (△ is a decrease) Repayment of long-term loans Repayment of finance lease debts Repayment of lease debts Dividend paid Payment for acquisitioning of treasury stock Cash flow through financing activities Increase / decrease in of cash and cash equivalents (△ is a decrease) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the quarter Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter Consolidated cumulative period Consolidated cumulative period for the previous second of this second quarter quarter (from July 1, 2018 (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018) to December 31, 2019) 1,000 7 △151 △86 △289 - - △1,601 △282 △345 △0 - 276 △2,025 △1,415 143 5,273 3,465 3,857 3,609 － 11 － Notes regarding summary of quarterly consolidated financial statements (Notes on going concern assumption)

There are no applicable matters.

(Changes in accounting policies)

The important company policies that our group applies to this quarterly consolidated financial statement summary will be the same company policies applicable to the consolidated financial statements of the previous consolidated accounting year excluding the below. Application of IFRS No. 16 (lease)

Our group has applied the following standards starting from the first quarter of the consolidated accounting period. Standard Name of the standard Summary IFRS No. 16 Lease Definition of lease and revision of accounting process In the application of IFRS No. 16 "Lease (announced in January of 2016, hereinafter referred to as IFRS No. 16), a method which is approved as a transitional measure that recognizes the cumulative amount of financial impact due to the application of this standard to be recognized on the day the application is started (retroactive revision approach), is being adopted. Therefore, revised comparison information is not shown again, and the cumulative effect of the application of IFRS No. 16 is recognized on the initial application date, which is July 1, 2019. In the previous consolidated accounting year, our group has classified all substantial risks and lease contracts with economic benefit as finance lease. Lease assets are initially recognized at the fair value or the current value of the total amount of minimum payment lease fee. Lease contracts other than finance leases are classified as operating leases and are not appropriated in the consolidated statement of affairs of our group. The payment lease fee of operating leases is recognized as an expense throughout the lease period based on the straight-line method. During this consolidated accounting year, our group did not categorize borrower leases as finance leases or operating leases in accordance with IFRS No. 16, has introduced a single accounting model, and has recognized lease debts which show the obligation to pay the right-of-use asset and lease fee which show the right to use the underlying assets as a general rule for all leases, excluding cases of short term leases with a lease period shorter than 12 months or small amount assets leases. Accompanying the application of IFRS No. 16, for borrower lease transactions, our group has measured the right to use asset at acquisition cost and the lease debt at the current value of the total amount of unpaid lease fees at the lease commencement date. The acquisition cost of the right to use asset is initially measured by adjusting the prepaid lease payment, etc. to the initial measured amount of the lease debt. In the summary of consolidated financial status statement for the quarter, the right-of-use asset is shown as included in the "tangible fixed assets," and the lease debt is included in the "other financial debts." The depreciation of the right-of-use assets and interest costs related to the lease debt are appropriated after recognizing the right-of-use assets and the lease debts. Our group estimates the lease period of the right-of-use asset by adding a reasonably certain time period in which executing an option to extend the lease or executing an option to cancel the lease will not be exercised during the irrevocability period of the lease. Also, the discount rate applied to the lease debts related to the applicable right-of-use assets utilize the borrowing interest rate of the borrower. The right-of-use assets are depreciated using the straight-line method over the useful life period of the underlying asset if the ownership of the underlying asset is to be transferred to the borrower, over the shorter of either the useful life period or the lease period for other cases. Also, our group utilizes the following practical expedients in applying the IFRS No. 16. Regarding leases in which the lease period is to be concluded within 12 months of the application start date, the same accounting process method of short-term leases

short-term leases Exclude the initial direct cost from the measurement of right-of use as of the date of initial application

right-of use as of the date of initial application Carry over the past decision of whether the transaction is a lease or not for the contracts signed before the previous consolidated accounting year

Utilize ex post facto decisions in the case of calculating the lease period for contracts which include extension or cancellation options (2) Effect on the summary of the consolidated financial statements of the quarter For the company group, 8,871million yen for right-of-use assets and 8,720 million yen for lease debts are appropriated in the summary of consolidated financial status statements for this quarter on July 1, 2019. This is mainly an influence of the lease fee classified as an operating lease in IAS No. 17 being appropriated as an asset and debt upon application of IFRS No. 16. Furthermore, there is no effect on the accumulated earnings at the beginning of the term because right-of-use assets that is the same amount as the lease debts (however, advance lease fee is revised) is recognized when the lease debt is recognized. The average of the added borrowing interest applied to the lease debts at the time of the application start date was 0.2%. － 12 － Also, the cash flow due to sales activities increased, and the cash flow due to financial activities decreased in conjunction with the change, etc. of display in the operating lease cost. The difference between the total of the minimum lease fee of the irrevocable operating leases at the last date of the fiscal year immediately before the application start date, and the lease debt recognized in the summary of the consolidated financial status statement for the quarter as of the application start date, is as follows. (Million yen) Amount Total amount of future minimum lease fees for irrevocable operating lease (June 30, 2019) 1,965 Total amount of future minimum lease fees for irrevocable operating lease after discount (July 1, 1,946 2019) Lease debts classified in the finance leases (June 30, 2019) 2,149 Effects, etc., from the review of lease period due to the application of IFRS No. 16 4,624 Lease debts recognized in the summary of the consolidated financial status statement as of the 8,720 application start date (July 1, 2019) (Change of accounting estimates) In creating the summary of the consolidated financial statements for the quarter conforming to IFRS, managers are required to apply the accounting policy as well as to determine, estimate, and presume the effect thereof on the assets, debts, profits, and cost amount. The actual business results may differ compared to these estimates. The estimate and the assumptions which become the base of the estimates will be continuously reviewed. The effect from the accounting estimate review is recognized in the accounting period in which the estimate is reviewed as well as in the future accounting period thereafter. Excluding the accounting estimate changes indicated below, the estimate and decisions significantly affecting the amount in the summary of the consolidated financial statements in the quarter are the same as the consolidated financial statements in the previous consolidated accounting year. (Change in life expectancy) Regarding the group's sales vehicles in the automobile related business by our company (some excluded), it became clear that long-term usage can be expected through regular maintenance, etc. Due to this, the life expectancy has been revised from the conventional 7 years to 10 years starting the first quarter of the consolidated accounting period going forward. Due to this, 154 million yen has been added to the sales profit and pre-tax profits for this second quarter of the consolidated cumulative period compared to the case of using the conventional useful life period. Also, the effect on the segment information is indicated in the applicable portions. － 13 － (Segment information) The segment information of our group is as follows. Consolidated cumulative period of the previous second quarter (from July 1, 2018 to December, 2018) (Unit: million yen) Total amount Automobile Human General Adjustment on the quarterly related resource cargo Total amount consolidated businesses businesses businesses (note) financial statements Sales revenue Sales revenue from external 31,133 9,268 2,777 43,179 - 43,179 customers Sales revenue between segments 19 475 197 692 △692 - Total 31,152 9,743 2,975 43,871 △692 43,179 Segment profit (operating profit) 1,314 113 374 1,802 △1,037 764 (Note) The △1,037 million yen adjustment amount in the segment profits includes the total company cost △1,037 million yen and 0 million yen of transaction elimination between segments. The total company cost is an expense related to the management divisions of our company not belonging to the reporting segment. Consolidated cumulative period of this second quarter (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (Unit: million yen) Total amount Automobile Human General Adjustment on the quarterly related resource cargo Total amount consolidated businesses businesses businesses (note) financial statements Sales revenue Sales revenue from external 33,086 9,808 3,364 46,259 - 46,259 customers Sales revenue between segments 20 526 229 777 △777 - Total 33,107 10,334 3,594 47,036 △777 46,259 Segment profit (operating profit)(△is 2,840 504 △259 3,084 △982 2,101 loss) (Note) 1. The △982 million yen adjustment amount in the segment profits includes the total company cost △ 982 million yen and 0 million yen of transaction elimination between segments. The total company cost is an expense related to the management divisions of our company not belonging to the reporting segment. 2. As indicated in "4. Accounting Status; 1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter, Notes of the Summary of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter; 2. Creation Basics (4) Important Accounting Estimates and the Decision for the Statements," the life expectancy has been changed starting from the consolidated cumulative period of this second quarter for the vehicles for sales in our company's automobile related businesses (excludes some). Due to this change, the segment profit during the consolidated cumulative period of this first quarter has increased 154 million yen in the automotive related businesses compared to that of the conventional method. － 14 － Attachments Original document

