TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(0693)
Tan Chong International : Zero Co., Ltd - Unaudited Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended 31 December 2019

02/07/2020 | 04:18am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TAN CHONG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

陳唱國際有限公司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 693)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

(This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.)

The announcement of unaudited financial results of Zero Co., Ltd. for the six-month period ended 31 December 2019 is originally prepared in Japanese ("Original Announcement"). The attached announcement on the next page is a translation of the Original Announcement solely for the purpose of providing information.

By the order of the Board

Tan Chong International Limited

Teo Siok Ghee

Liew Daphnie Pingyen

Joint Company Secretaries

Hong Kong, 7 February 2020

Website: http://www.tanchong.com

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Tan Eng Soon, Mr. Glenn Tan Chun Hong, Mr. Tan Kheng Leong and Mdm. Sng Chiew Huat and. The non-executive Director is Mr. Joseph Ong Yong Loke. The independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ng Kim Tuck, Mr. Azman Bin Badrillah, Mr. Prechaya Ebrahim and Mr. Teo Ek Kee.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ending of the Fiscal Year June 30, 2020 [Based on IFRS]

February 7, 2020

Company name:

ZERO CO., LTD.

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo

Stock code:

9028

URL: http://www.zero-group.co.jp/

Representative:

President & CEO

Takeo Kitamura

Inquiries:

Director and Manager of Group Strategies Headquarters

Toshihiro Takahashi

TEL 044-520-0106

Scheduled Date of Submission of Quarterly Report:

February 10, 2020

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

March 10 , 2020

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes (for analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the second quarter ending of the fiscal year June 30, 2020 (From July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

Sales revenue

Operating income

Profit before tax

Quarterly income

equity shareholders

income of the quarter

of the company

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

2Q FY2019

46,259

7.1

2,101

174.8

2,114

185.2

1,353

-

1,347

-

1,448

-

2Q FY2018

43,179

12.0

764

∆60.4

741

∆61.5

∆44

-

∆45

-

∆323

-

Basic quarterly earnings per share

Diluted quarterly earnings per share

Yen

Yen

2Q FY2019

80.73

80.57

2Q FY2018

∆2.75

∆2.75

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Total capital

Equity attributable to equity

Equity ratio attributable to equity

shareholders of the company

shareholders of the company

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

2Q FY2019

44,672

24,202

24,179

54.1

FY2018

39,554

23,072

23,056

58.3

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2018

---

4.00

---

20.90

24.90

FY2019

---

15.00

FY2019 (forecast)

---

19.60

34.60

(Note) Amendment from the most recently announced dividend forecast: No

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending June 30, 2020 (From July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Profit attributable to

Sales revenue

Operating income

Profit before tax

equity shareholders

Basic earnings per share

of the company

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

95,000

5.3

4,000

21.0

3,980

20.8

2,300

38.7

138.33

(Note) Revisions from the most recently released business forecast: No

ø(Note)

  1. Changes in significant subsidiary companies during the current quarter (Changes in the specific subsidiary companies following changes in the scope of
    consolidation): No

New ⎯ Co. (Company name),

Exclusions ⎯ Co. (Company name)

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates

Changes in the accounting policies required by IFRS

:

Yes

' Changes in the accounting policies due to other reasons

:

No

ƒ Changes in the accounting estimates

:

Yes

(Note) For details, please refer to the attached page. See "2. Summary of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes, (6) Notes regarding

Summary Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policy), (Changes in Accounting Estimates)" on page 12-13.

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the

2Q FY2019

17,560,242 shares

FY2018

17,560,242 shares

period (including treasury shares)

' Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

2Q FY2019

1,020,369 shares

FY2018

1,030,369 shares

ƒ Average number of shares during the period

2Q FY2019

16,685,873 shares

2Q FY2018

16,626,875 shares

(total up to this quarter)

øEarnings summary is not within the scope of the quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditor

øExplanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The earnings forecast, and other forward-looking statements herein are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. The actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors such as economic status of the major domestic and international markets or exchange rates fluctuation.

o Attached Documents - Table of Contents

1. Qualitative information on the quarterly financial results

2

(1)

Explanation regarding the operating results

2

(2)

Explanation regarding the financial position

3

(3)

Explanation on future forecast information, such as consolidated earnings forecast

4

2. Summary of the consolidated financial statements and major notes

5

(1)

Summary of the quarterly consolidated financial position

5

(2)

Summary of the quarterly consolidated profit and loss statement

7

(3)

Summary of the quarterly consolidated comprehensive income statement

8

(4)

Summary of the quarterly consolidated statement of changes in equity

9

(5)

Summary of the quarterly consolidated statement of cash flows

10

(6)

Notes regarding summary quarterly consolidated financial statements

12

(Notes on going concern assumption)

12

(Changes in accounting policy)

12

(Changes in accounting estimate)

13

(Segment information)

14

1

1. Qualitative information on the quarterly financial results

  1. Explanation regarding the operating results

Japan's economy during the consolidated cumulative period of the second quarter continued to recover gradually; personal consumption also improved with a steady employment and income environment, but economic environment remain unclear due to the uncertainty of the foreign economic situation, beginning with the trade problem in the US and China.

In the domestic automotive market, the total number of new vehicles sales decreased at 96.1% (statistical data of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association) as compared to the consolidated cumulative period of the same quarter from the previous year (hereinafter referred to as the same quarter from the previous year).

As compared to the first quarter of the fiscal year from the previous year the total number of new vehicles sales increased at 108.1% because of the last minute surge in demand of the consumption tax rate increase.

On the other hand as compared to the second quarter of the fiscal year from the previous year the total number of new vehicle sales decreased dramatically at 83.7% due to holding-off purchase in anticipation of upcoming new model vehicles and the Subsidies for Safety Support Cars in addition to the reaction from the last minute surge as well as the occurrence of natural disasters.

The number of registered used cars in which similar movement with new vehicle was observed has continued its slight increase compared to the same quarter from the previous year.

On the other hand, the business environment of the logistics industry is in serious circumstances with insufficient drivers due to the background of a strained supply and demand in the labor market as well as cost increase factors such as increased wages, increased hiring costs, continued high fuel expenses, and compliance response.

Under such circumstances, our group devised a 3-yearmid-term plan from July of 2018 until June of 2021, and are proceeding with the following 5 topics: (1) development of new businesses in anticipation of a reduction of the domestic automobile market and next generation mobility society, (2) Expansion of human resources business corresponding to the strained supply and demand in the labor market and decreasing working age population, (3) Expansion of overseas business in anticipation of economic growth such as in ASEAN countries,

  1. Maximization of effect to establish regional block companies through promotion of transportation reform in the vehicle transportation business, and (5) Creation of group synergy including subsidiaries and cooperating companies and promotion of optimization.
    As a result, the business results of our group are as follows: sales revenue of 46,259 million yen (107.1% compared to the same quarter from the previous year) and operating profit of 2,101 million yen (274.8% compared to the same quarter from the previous year). Also, the profit before taxes was 2,114 million yen (285.2% compared to the same quarter from the previous year), and the profit of the quarter attributable to the equity shareholders of the company was 1,347 million yen (quarter loss of 45 million yen in the same quarter from the previous year).

Number of units related to domestic distribution of automobiles

DomesticJuly of 2018 to December of 2018

Number of new

vehicles sold

Domestic

*1

2,381,989

manufacturer

(out of this, Nissan

*1

(280,036)

Motor)

Foreign manufacturer

*2

157,602

Total of new vehicle

2,539,591

sales

Number of used vehicle

registrations

Registered vehicles

*3

1,854,771

Light vehicles

*4

1,459,883

Total number of used

3,314,654

vehicles registered

Number of vehicles

*3

93,632

permanently deleted

Units: vehicles

July of 2019 to December of

Compared to the

2019

previous year

2,291,367

96.2%

(254,901)

(91.0%)

150,429

95.4%

2,441,796

96.1%

1,864,972

100.5%

1,482,820

101.6%

3,347,792

101.0%

94,098

100.5%

Export

July of 2018 to December of

July of 2019 to December of

Compared to the

2018

2019

previous year

New vehicles of

domestic

*1

2,435,914

2,412,642

99.0%

manufacturers

Used vehicles

*5

723,555

732,119

101.2%

(registered vehicles)

*1 Calculated from Japan Automobile Industry Association statistics

*2 Calculated from Japan Automobile Importers' Association

statistics

*3 Calculated from Japan Automobile Dealers Association statistics

*4 Calculated from Japan Mini Vehicles

Association statistics

*5 Trial calculated from the number of export deleted registered vehicles in the Japan Automobile Dealers

Association statistics

2

The segment business results are as follows.

  • Automobile related businesses

For vehicle transportation, which is the core business, the number of units for transportation contracts for new/used vehicles increased the start of Mitsubishi Motors' vehicle transportation business in the middle of August of 2019. There was an overall increase in revenue for automotive-related businesses due to the favorable transition of the used vehicle export business for Malaysia as well as vehicle transportation business.

The restructuring of the transportation system including cooperating companies has been accelerated with the impetus of establishment of regional block companies in the vehicle transportation business, and thorough implementation of cost management is being conducted while aiming to achieve a systematic allocation and optimum distribution network throughout Japan. Profits increased in the automotive business due to the revision of transportation charges from January of 2019, review of the depreciation period of car carriers to match the actual life expectancy, and drop in unit price of fuel expenses compared to the same period of the previous year, in the midst of business challenges such as promoting initiatives for work style reforms to create a rewarding company and decrease the total work hours, increased labor costs and recruitment costs to deal with driver shortages, and increased vehicle costs due to the increased number of vehicles and the measures against aging of car carriers.

As a result, the overall sales revenue in the automobile related businesses was 33,086 million yen (106.3% compared to the same quarter from the previous year), and the segment profit was 2,840 million yen (216.1% compared to the same quarter from the previous year).

  • Human resource business

With tightening of the labor demand accompanying the economic recovery and increasing personnel expenses, the difficulty in employment in major cities has become a serious matter; therefore, the Group has promoted a regional shift from the major cities to smaller cities and reinforcement of the sales system, and has reviewed its product portfolio strategically and continuously. In addition to the fact that the existing pick up service and driver dispatch business have transitioned steadily, participation in the newly entered airport related business, and the fact that temporary job listing advertising costs are no longer necessary has increased revenue; and profit has increased with the restructuring of non-profitable business and cost reduction.

As a result, the sales revenue of the overall human resource business was 9,808 million yen (105.8% compared to the same quarter from the previous year), and the segment profit was 504 million yen (444.3% compared to the same quarter from the previous year).

  • General cargo business

Revenue in the transport / warehousing business increased due to the increased cargo volume from the last minute surge in demand of the consumption tax rate increase in clients mainly handling household equipment, and the revenue in the port cargo handling business increased due to increased construction-related cargo. Furthermore, the CKD business was launched and contributed to the sales revenue increase, increasing the revenue in the overall general cargo business as well.

Profit increased with the increased revenue in the transport / warehousing business, but revenue decreased in the port cargo business due to the difference in the product mix. Furthermore, expenses related to the launch of the CKD business have continued, and there was a significant decrease overall in profit in the general cargo business.

As a result of the above, the sales revenue of the overall general cargo business was 3,364 million yen (121.1% compared to the same quarter of the previous year), and the segment loss was 259 million yen (segment profit of 374 million yen in the same quarter of the previous year).

Furthermore, the company expenses not included in the abovementioned report segment (expenses affiliated with our company's management division), etc. are allocated as an item in the "adjustment amount" as indicated in "2. (Segment information) in the summary of consolidated statements for the quarter," and totaled 982 million yen.

  1. Explanation regarding financial position Status of assets, liabilities, and equity

(Assets)

Current assets decreased 521 million yen (2.9%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year and were 17,656 million yen.

This was mainly because, cash and cash equivalents increased 143 million yen, but the operating receivables and other receivables decreased by 560 million yen.

Non-current assets increased by 5,638 million yen (26.4%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 27,015 million yen.

This was mainly due to an increase of tangible fixed assets of 5,653 million yen resulting from an increase of assets of right to use, etc.

As a result, total assets increased by 5,117 million yen (12.9%) compared to the previous consolidated fiscal year to 44,672 million yen.

(Liabilities)

Current liabilities increased 1,327 million yen (10.6%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 13,889 million yen.

3

This was mainly due to trade liabilities and other liabilities decreasing by 725 million yen, while other financial liabilities increased by 2,213 million yen due to an increase of lease liabilities.

Non-current liabilities increased by 2,659 million yen (67.8%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 6,580 million yen.

This was mainly due to an increase of 2,842 million yen in other financial liabilities due to lease liabilities,

etc.

As a result, total liabilities increased by 3,987 million yen (24.2%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 20,469 million yen.

(Equity)

Total equity increased by 1,129 million yen (4.9%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 24,202 million yen.

This is mainly because retained earnings increased by 1,081 million yen due to the recording of quarterly profits attributable to equity shareholders of the company.

  • Cash flow status

Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter referred to as "funds") at the end of the consolidated accounting period of the second quarter increased by 143 million yen compared to the end of the previous consolidated accounting fiscal year to 3,609 million yen.

Each cash flow status category during the consolidated cumulative period of the second quarter and their causes are as follows.

(Cash flow through operating activities)

Funds obtained as a result of operating activities were 3,073 million yen (there were expenditures of

546 million yen during the same period of the previous year).

The main cause of the increase in funds were 1,353 million for profit from quarterly profits and 2,067 million yen for depreciation and amortization expenses which are non-fund expenses; the main cause of the decrease in funds was 766 million yen for payment of corporate income. To compare this with consolidated cumulation period of the previous second quarter, depreciation and amortization have increased due to the adoption of IFRS16 "lease", etc.

(Cashflow through investment activities)

Net cash used in investment activities was 905 million yen (expenditures of 1,145 million yen during the same period of the previous year).

The main itemization breakdown for expenditures was 828 million yen for acquisition of tangible fixed assets and investment property.

(Cashflow through financial activities)

Funds used as a result of financing activities were 2,025 million yen (income of 276 million yen in the previous year).

The main itemization breakdown for income was 7 million yen for short-term borrowings, and the main itemization breakdown for expenditures were 1,601 million yen lease liabilities payments and 345 million for dividends. To compare this with consolidated cumulation period of the previous second quarter, expenditures due to lease liability payments (payment of finance / lease liabilities for the consolidate cumulative period of the previous second quarter) have increased due to the adoption of IFRS16 "lease", etc.

  1. Explanation regarding the future forecast information such as consolidated business forecast
    Mainly, In the domestic vehicle market, the influence of freight raising due to the Sox regulation and the down trend for 2nd quarter's vehicle market are still uncertain, we have not made any amendments to the consolidated earnings forecast announced on August 8, 2019.

4

2. Summary of the consolidated financial statements and major notes

  1. Summary of quarterly consolidated statement of financial position

(Unit: million yen)

End of the previous consolidated

End of the consolidated accounting

accounting year (June 30, 2019)

period of the second quarter

(December 31, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3,465

3,609

Trade and other receivables

13,281

12,721

Inventories

922

1,005

Other financial assets

4

11

Other current assets

503

308

Total current assets

18,177

17,656

Non-current assets

Tangible fixed assets

11,931

17,584

Goodwill and intangible assets

2,803

2,742

Investment properties

3,393

3,334

Investment accounting processed with

986

981

equity method

Other financial assets

1,629

1,723

Other non-current assets

291

342

Deferred tax assets

341

307

Total non-current assets

21,377

27,015

Total assets

39,554

44,672

5

(Unit: million yen)

End of the previous consolidated

End of the consolidated accounting

accounting year (June 30, 2019)

period of the second quarter

(December 31, 2019)

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payable

6,976

6,250

Loans

1,283

1,261

Other financial liabilities

720

2,934

Income taxes payable, etc.

901

787

Other current liabilities

2,679

2,655

Total current liabilities

12,561

13,889

Non-current liabilities

Loans

154

97

Other financial liabilities

1,519

4,362

Retirement benefits liabilities

1,725

1,488

Other non-current liabilities

306

288

Deferred tax liabilities

214

342

Total non-current liabilities

3,920

6,580

Total liabilities

16,481

20,469

Equity

Capital

3,390

3,390

Capital surplus

3,362

3,382

Treasury stock

687

681

Other component of funds

236

252

Retained earnings

16,754

17,835

Total equity attributable to the equity

23,056

24,179

shareholders of the company

Non-controlling interest

16

22

Total Equity

23,072

24,202

Total liabilities and equity

39,554

44,672

6

  1. Summary of quarterly consolidated profit and loss statement

(Unit: million yen)

Sales revenue

Cost of sales

Gross Profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Other income

Other expenses

Operating profit

Financial profit

Financial expenses

Investment gain / loss through equity method

Profit before tax

Corporate income tax expenses

Profits of the quarter ( loss)

Attribution of the profits of the quarter ( loss):

Equity shareholders of the company

Non-controlling interest

Profits of the quarter ( loss)

Quarterly earnings per share( loss)

Basic quarterly earnings per share ( loss) (yen)

Diluted quarterly earnings per share ( loss) (yen)

Consolidated cumulative period

Consolidated cumulative period

for the previous second quarter

of this second quarter

(from July 1, 2018

(from July 1, 2019

to December 31, 2018)

to December 31, 2019)

43,179

46,259

38,156

39,906

5,022

6,353

4,670

4,454

457

228

44

25

764

2,101

6

6

23

32

5

38

741

2,114

786

760

44

1,353

45

1,347

0

6

44

1,353

2.75

80.73

2.75

80.57

7

  1. Summary of quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income

(Unit: million yen)

Profits for the quarter ( loss)

Other comprehensive income

Items not transferring over to profit or loss:

Remeasurement of defined benefit system

Financial assets measured by fair value through other comprehensive income

Total of the items not transferring over to profit or loss

Items which may be transferred over to profit or loss

Other comprehensive income equity of affiliated company accounted for by the equity method

Total of the items which may be transferred over to profit or loss

Other comprehensive income after tax deduction

Comprehensive income for the quarter

Attribution of the comprehensive income for the quarter:

Equity shareholders of the company

Non-controlling interest

Comprehensive income for the quarter

Consolidated cumulative period

Consolidated cumulative period

for the previous

of this second quarter

second quarter (from July 1,

(from July 1, 2019

2018

to December 31, 2019)

to December 31, 2018)

44

1,353

83

79

196

59

279

138

0

43

0

43

279

94

323

1,448

324

1,441

0

6

323

1,448

8

  1. Summary of quarterly consolidated statement of changes in equity

Consolidated accounting period of the second quarter (from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

(Unit: million yen)

Equity attributable to equity shareholders of the company

Other components of funds

Financial

Total equity

assets

Non-

Total

Conversion

Fluctuation

measured

Remeas-

attributing to

controlling

Capital

Treasury

of fair value

by fair

urement

Retained

the equity

equity

Capital

difference

Total other

interest

surplus

stock

of business

of financial

value

of

components

earnings

shareholders

assets

through

defined

of the

activities

of funds

which can

other

benefit

company

overseas

be sold

compre-

system

hensive

profits

Balance on July 1, 2018

3,390

3,305

687

47

464

-

-

416

15,682

22,108

11

22,119

Cumulative effect amount

464

18

18

18

due to change of

464

-

accounting method

Carrying amount with the

687

47

change in accounting

3,390

3,305

-

464

-

416

15,664

22,089

11

22,101

method reflected

Profit /Loss of the

-

45

45

0

44

quarter

Other comprehensive

0

196

83

279

279

279

income

Comprehensive

196

83

279

45

324

323

income of the

-

-

-

0

-

0

quarter

Dividends of surplus

-

282

282

282

Share-based payment

transactions, etc.

29

-

29

29

Other

Acquisition of treasury

0

0

0

stock

-

Transfer from other

83

capital component to

83

83

-

-

Retained earnings

Total transactions,

365

252

252

etc. with the

-

29

-

-

-

-

83

83

-

owners

Balance on December 31,

3,390

3,335

687

47

-

268

-

220

15,252

21,512

12

21,524

2018

Consolidated accounting period of the previous second quarter (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (Unit: million yen)

Equity attributable to equity shareholders of the company

Other components of funds

Total equity

Fluctuation

Remeas-

attributing to

Non-controlling

Total equity

Capital

Treasury

Conversion

of fair

Retained

Capital

urement

Total other

the equity

interests

surplus

stock

difference

value of

of

earnings

shareholders

of business

financial

components

defined

of the

activities

assets

of funds

benefit

company

overseas

which can

system

be sold

Balance on July 1, 2019

3,390

3,362

687

50

286

-

236

16,754

23,056

16

23,072

Profit /Loss of the quarter

-

1,347

1,347

6

1,353

Other comprehensive income

43

59

79

94

94

94

Comprehensive income of

-

-

-

43

59

79

94

1,347

1,441

6

1,448

the quarter

Dividends of the surplus

-

345

345

345

Share-based payment

13

transactions

20

5

-

26

26

Other

-

0

0

0

Transfer from other capital

79

79

component to retained

79

-

-

earnings

Total of transactions, etc.,

-

20

5

-

-

79

79

265

318

-

318

with the owners

Balance on December 31, 2019

3,390

3,382

681

93

346

-

252

17,835

24,179

22

24,202

9

(5) Summary of quarterly consolidated cash flow statements

(Unit: million yen)

Cash flow from operating activities

Profits of the quarter ( loss)

Depreciation and amortization costs

Interest income and dividend

Interest expense

Investment gain / loss through equity method

Corporate income tax expenses

Increase / decrease of trade receivables ( is an increase)

Increase / decrease of inventories ( is an increase)

Increase / decrease of trade payables ( is a decrease)

Increase / decrease in retirement benefits liabilities ( is a decrease)

Other

Subtotal

Interest and dividend received

Interest paid

Corporate income tax paid

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

Cash flow from investment activities

Payment for acquisition of tangible fixed assets and investment properties

Proceed from sales of tangible fixed assets and investment properties

Payment for intangible assets

Payment for loans receivable

Proceed from loans receivable

Other

Net cash provided by (used in) investment activities

Consolidated cumulative period Consolidated cumulative period

for the previous second quarter

of this second quarter

(from July 1, 2018

(from July 1, 2019

to December 31, 2018)

to December 31, 2019)

44

1,353

835

2,067

5

6

22

25

5

38

786

760

428

493

391

83

154

127

233

135

251

449

642

3,859

5

6

22

25

1,171

766

546

3,073

1,120

828

2

7

119

66

0

9

3

8

89

15

1,145

905

10

Cash flow from financing activities

Net increase or decrease of short-term loans ( is a decrease)

Repayment of long-term loans

Repayment of finance lease debts

Repayment of lease debts

Dividend paid

Payment for acquisitioning of treasury stock

Cash flow through financing activities

Increase / decrease in of cash and cash equivalents ( is a decrease)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the quarter

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter

Consolidated cumulative period

Consolidated cumulative period

for the previous second

of this second quarter

quarter (from July 1, 2018

(from July 1, 2019

to December 31, 2018)

to December 31, 2019)

1,000

7

151

86

289

-

-

1,601

282

345

0

-

276

2,025

1,415

143

5,273

3,465

3,857

3,609

11

  1. Notes regarding summary of quarterly consolidated financial statements (Notes on going concern assumption)
    There are no applicable matters.
    (Changes in accounting policies)
    The important company policies that our group applies to this quarterly consolidated financial statement summary will be the same company policies applicable to the consolidated financial statements of the previous consolidated accounting year excluding the below.
  1. Application of IFRS No. 16 (lease)
    Our group has applied the following standards starting from the first quarter of the consolidated accounting

period.

Standard

Name of the standard

Summary

IFRS No. 16

Lease

Definition of lease and revision of accounting

process

In the application of IFRS No. 16 "Lease (announced in January of 2016, hereinafter referred to as IFRS No. 16), a method which is approved as a transitional measure that recognizes the cumulative amount of financial impact due to the application of this standard to be recognized on the day the application is started (retroactive revision approach), is being adopted. Therefore, revised comparison information is not shown again, and the cumulative effect of the application of IFRS No. 16 is recognized on the initial application date, which is July 1, 2019.

In the previous consolidated accounting year, our group has classified all substantial risks and lease contracts with economic benefit as finance lease. Lease assets are initially recognized at the fair value or the current value of the total amount of minimum payment lease fee. Lease contracts other than finance leases are classified as operating leases and are not appropriated in the consolidated statement of affairs of our group. The payment lease fee of operating leases is recognized as an expense throughout the lease period based on the straight-line method.

During this consolidated accounting year, our group did not categorize borrower leases as finance leases or operating leases in accordance with IFRS No. 16, has introduced a single accounting model, and has recognized lease debts which show the obligation to pay the right-of-use asset and lease fee which show the right to use the underlying assets as a general rule for all leases, excluding cases of short term leases with a lease period shorter than 12 months or small amount assets leases.

Accompanying the application of IFRS No. 16, for borrower lease transactions, our group has measured the right to use asset at acquisition cost and the lease debt at the current value of the total amount of unpaid lease fees at the lease commencement date. The acquisition cost of the right to use asset is initially measured by adjusting the prepaid lease payment, etc. to the initial measured amount of the lease debt. In the summary of consolidated financial status statement for the quarter, the right-of-use asset is shown as included in the "tangible fixed assets," and the lease debt is included in the "other financial debts." The depreciation of the right-of-use assets and interest costs related to the lease debt are appropriated after recognizing the right-of-use assets and the lease debts.

Our group estimates the lease period of the right-of-use asset by adding a reasonably certain time period in which executing an option to extend the lease or executing an option to cancel the lease will not be exercised during the irrevocability period of the lease. Also, the discount rate applied to the lease debts related to the applicable right-of-use assets utilize the borrowing interest rate of the borrower. The right-of-use assets are depreciated using the straight-line method over the useful life period of the underlying asset if the ownership of the underlying asset is to be transferred to the borrower, over the shorter of either the useful life period or the lease period for other cases.

Also, our group utilizes the following practical expedients in applying the IFRS No. 16.

  • Regarding leases in which the lease period is to be concluded within 12 months of the application start date, the same accounting process method of short-term leases
  • Exclude the initial direct cost from the measurement of right-of use as of the date of initial application
  • Carry over the past decision of whether the transaction is a lease or not for the contracts signed before the previous consolidated accounting year
  • Utilize ex post facto decisions in the case of calculating the lease period for contracts which include extension or cancellation options

(2) Effect on the summary of the consolidated financial statements of the quarter

For the company group, 8,871million yen for right-of-use assets and 8,720 million yen for lease debts are appropriated in the summary of consolidated financial status statements for this quarter on July 1, 2019. This is mainly an influence of the lease fee classified as an operating lease in IAS No. 17 being appropriated as an asset and debt upon application of IFRS No. 16. Furthermore, there is no effect on the accumulated earnings at the beginning of the term because right-of-use assets that is the same amount as the lease debts (however, advance lease fee is revised) is recognized when the lease debt is recognized.

The average of the added borrowing interest applied to the lease debts at the time of the application start date was 0.2%.

12

Also, the cash flow due to sales activities increased, and the cash flow due to financial activities decreased in conjunction with the change, etc. of display in the operating lease cost.

The difference between the total of the minimum lease fee of the irrevocable operating leases at the last date of the fiscal year immediately before the application start date, and the lease debt recognized in the summary of the consolidated financial status statement for the quarter as of the application start date, is as follows.

(Million yen)

Amount

Total amount of future minimum lease fees for irrevocable operating lease (June 30, 2019)

1,965

Total amount of future minimum lease fees for irrevocable operating lease after discount (July 1,

1,946

2019)

Lease debts classified in the finance leases (June 30, 2019)

2,149

Effects, etc., from the review of lease period due to the application of IFRS No. 16

4,624

Lease debts recognized in the summary of the consolidated financial status statement as of the

8,720

application start date (July 1, 2019)

(Change of accounting estimates)

In creating the summary of the consolidated financial statements for the quarter conforming to IFRS, managers are required to apply the accounting policy as well as to determine, estimate, and presume the effect thereof on the assets, debts, profits, and cost amount. The actual business results may differ compared to these estimates.

The estimate and the assumptions which become the base of the estimates will be continuously reviewed. The effect from the accounting estimate review is recognized in the accounting period in which the estimate is reviewed as well as in the future accounting period thereafter.

Excluding the accounting estimate changes indicated below, the estimate and decisions significantly affecting the amount in the summary of the consolidated financial statements in the quarter are the same as the consolidated financial statements in the previous consolidated accounting year.

(Change in life expectancy)

Regarding the group's sales vehicles in the automobile related business by our company (some excluded), it became clear that long-term usage can be expected through regular maintenance, etc. Due to this, the life expectancy has been revised from the conventional 7 years to 10 years starting the first quarter of the consolidated accounting period going forward.

Due to this, 154 million yen has been added to the sales profit and pre-tax profits for this second quarter of the consolidated cumulative period compared to the case of using the conventional useful life period. Also, the effect on the segment information is indicated in the applicable portions.

13

(Segment information)

The segment information of our group is as follows.

Consolidated cumulative period of the previous second quarter (from July 1, 2018 to December, 2018) (Unit: million yen)

Total amount

Automobile

Human

General

Adjustment

on the

quarterly

related

resource

cargo

Total

amount

consolidated

businesses

businesses

businesses

(note)

financial

statements

Sales revenue

Sales revenue from external

31,133

9,268

2,777

43,179

-

43,179

customers

Sales revenue between segments

19

475

197

692

692

-

Total

31,152

9,743

2,975

43,871

692

43,179

Segment profit (operating profit)

1,314

113

374

1,802

1,037

764

(Note) The 1,037 million yen adjustment amount in the segment profits includes the total company cost 1,037 million yen and 0 million yen of transaction elimination between segments. The total company cost is an expense related to the management divisions of our company not belonging to the reporting segment.

Consolidated cumulative period of this second quarter (from July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(Unit: million yen)

Total amount

Automobile

Human

General

Adjustment

on the

quarterly

related

resource

cargo

Total

amount

consolidated

businesses

businesses

businesses

(note)

financial

statements

Sales revenue

Sales revenue from external

33,086

9,808

3,364

46,259

-

46,259

customers

Sales revenue between segments

20

526

229

777

777

-

Total

33,107

10,334

3,594

47,036

777

46,259

Segment profit (operating profit)(is

2,840

504

259

3,084

982

2,101

loss)

(Note) 1. The 982 million yen adjustment amount in the segment profits includes the total company cost 982 million yen and 0 million yen of transaction elimination between segments. The total company cost is an expense related to the management divisions of our company not belonging to the reporting segment.

2. As indicated in "4. Accounting Status; 1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter, Notes of the Summary of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter; 2. Creation Basics (4) Important Accounting Estimates and the Decision for the Statements," the life expectancy has been changed starting from the consolidated cumulative period of this second quarter for the vehicles for sales in our company's automobile related businesses (excludes some). Due to this change, the segment profit during the consolidated cumulative period of this first quarter has increased 154 million yen in the automotive related businesses compared to that of the conventional method.

14

Disclaimer

Tan Chong International Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 09:17:04 UTC
