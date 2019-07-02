Hammer Subsidiary 1stPoint Communications Recognized for Outstanding Unified Communications Product by ChannelVision Magazine

PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelVision Magazine has awarded Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp’s (OTCQB: HMMR) subsidiary, 1stPoint Communications, the 2019 Visionary Spotlight award for Enterprise Technology in Unified Communications. The 1P Collaboration Suite integrates voice, video and messaging (including email, chat and SMS) into a single turnkey platform where subscribers can create multi-way video conference across continents with the ease of pressing a few buttons on their smart phone. “OTT is an important part of our Everything Wireless strategy,” said Kristen Vasicek, Hammer’s COO, who is responsible for the marketing platform behind the 1P Collaboration Suite as well as ongoing product development. “As we build out fixed wireless networks in Sierra Leone, the Caribbean, Alabama and other markets in the United States and West Africa our subscribers not only need bandwidth, but also critical communications services like voice, video and texting.”



Hammer’s ‘Everything Wireless’ strategy has four pillars: high speed fixed wireless, mobility, Over-the-Top technology and Smart City. “We are very excited to win this award,” said Erik Levitt, Hammer’s CEO. “The channel is an important source of leads for Hammer in the long term, particularly in markets like Huntsville, Alabama and recognition of our capabilities is key to maintaining confidence in our services. We thank ChannelVision for their consideration.”

Hammer continues to expand its messaging footprint, having recently completed several interconnections to Tier One international carriers. Powered by its subsidiaries, which includes a US based mobile network operator, Hammer can rapidly grow its OTT network. International two-way messaging capabilities now include European countries such as Spain, France, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Asian markets such as Israel. “Hammer brings greater value to its subscribers by providing more over-the-top services such as voice, texting, video, conferencing and collaboration capabilities. The global citizen will consume those services more as we proceed to build the next generation of networks,” added Vasicek.

ChannelVision:

About Hammer

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. Hammer’s “Everything Wireless” go to market strategy includes the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless® AIR, Over-the-Top services such as voice, SMS and video collaboration services, the construction of smart city networks and hosting services including cloud and colocation. For more information contact our Investor Relations Team at info@hammerfiber.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

