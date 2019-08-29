Log in
TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC

(TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care : Announces Upcoming Conference Participation and Presentations

08/29/2019

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will be attending the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Baird Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in New York City, including a presentation by Kim Blickenstaff, executive chairman, at 12:15pm Eastern Time (9:15am Pacific Time),
  • Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Minneapolis,
  • Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in New York City, including a presentation by John Sheridan, president and chief executive officer, at 10:30am Eastern Time (7:30am Pacific Time), and
  • Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in New York City.

The Company update presentations will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem’s flagship product, the t:slim X2™ insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark and t:slim X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Twitter @tandemdiabetes; use #tslimX2, and $TNDM.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TandemDiabetes.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tandemdiabetes.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 360 M
EBIT 2019 -25,1 M
Net income 2019 -35,9 M
Finance 2019 93,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -114x
P/E ratio 2020 -1 081x
EV / Sales2019 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 9,06x
Capitalization 4 136 M
Chart TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 81,71  $
Last Close Price 70,52  $
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kim D. Blickenstaff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dick P. Allen Chairman
John F. Sheridan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Leigh A. Vosseller Treasurer, CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Howard E. Greene Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC85.73%4 136
MEDTRONIC PLC18.73%144 842
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.32.07%44 383
HOYA CORPORATION32.96%30 583
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS32.22%28 157
TERUMO CORP-49.08%21 720
