Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tandy Leather Factory, Inc.    TLF

TANDY LEATHER FACTORY, INC.

(TLF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ: TLF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Tandy Leather Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 09:14pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ: TLF) on behalf of Tandy Leather investors.  Our investigation concerns whether Tandy Leather has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 13, 2019, Tandy Leather Factory revealed that it would file its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2019 late, citing an Audit Committee investigation related to "certain aspects of the company's methods of valuation and expensing of costs of inventory and related issues regarding the company's business and operations."

On this news, the company's share price fell $0.95 per share, over 17%, to close at $4.50 on August 16, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tandy Leather shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Tandy Leather please go to https://bespc.com/TLF.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bragar-eagel--squire-pc-is-investigating-tandy-leather-factory-nasdaq-tlf-on-behalf-of-stockholders-and-encourages-tandy-leather-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300905563.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TANDY LEATHER FACTORY, INC
05:49pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Tandy Lea..
BU
08/14TANDY LEATHER FACTORY INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/07TANDY LEATHER FACTORY INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders,..
AQ
05/10TANDY LEATHER FACTORY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/09TANDY LEATHER FACTORY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
05/08TANDY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08Tandy Leather Factory Reports 1st Quarter Results
GL
04/11Tandy Leather Factory Schedules 1st Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement And Co..
GL
03/08TANDY LEATHER FACTORY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
03/07TANDY LEATHER FACTORY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group