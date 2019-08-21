Log in
TANDY LEATHER FACTORY, INC.

(TLF)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. Investors

08/21/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (“Tandy Leather Factory” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLF) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On August 13, 2019, after market, Tandy Leather Factory disclosed that it would not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2019, citing an Audit Committee investigation related to “certain aspects of the Company's methods of valuation and expensing of costs of inventory and related issues regarding the Company's business and operations.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.95 per share, over 17%, to close at $4.50 on August 16, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Tandy Leather Factory securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Janet Carr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jefferson Philip Gramm Chairman
Tina L. Castillo Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William M. Warren Secretary, Inside Director & General Counsel
James Christopher Pappas Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TANDY LEATHER FACTORY, INC.-19.54%41
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO LTD--.--%3 519
TEIJIN LTD7.04%3 352
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.--.--%3 289
TONGKUN GROUP CO LTD30.23%3 285
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO LTD--.--%2 962
