Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California captioned Haghebaert v. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc., et al., (Case No. 2:19-cv-09601), on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLF) (“Tandy” or the “Company”) securities between March 7, 2018 and August 15, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

On August 13, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that its Audit Committee was investigating “certain aspects of the Company’s methods of valuation and expensing of costs of inventory and related issues regarding the Company’s business and operations.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.55 per share, or over 10%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $4.90 per share on August 15, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 15, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that it was unable to timely file the Company’s quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2019 due to the Audit Committee’s investigation.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.40 per share, or over 8%, to close at $4.50 per share on August 16, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

On October 18, 2019, the Company revealed that certain financial statements should no longer be relied upon, citing “misstatements primarily relating to the Company’s methods of valuation and expensing of costs of inventory and related issues.” It also disclosed that its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Tina Castillo, had resigned from her positions.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain costs of inventory had been improperly valued and expensed; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results for certain periods were misstated; (3) that the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (4) that there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

