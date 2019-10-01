Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tandy Leather Factory, Inc.    TLF

TANDY LEATHER FACTORY, INC.

(TLF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 08:05pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (“Tandy” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TLF) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Tandy disclosed after market close on August 13, 2019, that it would not be capable of filing its quarterly report for the period ending June 30, 2019, in a timely manner. According to the Company, its Audit Committee was investigating “certain aspects of the Company's methods of valuation and expensing of costs of inventory and related issues regarding the Company’s business and operations.” Based on this news, shares of Tandy fell by more than 17% over the next three days.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TANDY LEATHER FACTORY, INC
03:00pTANDY LEATHER FACTORY : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of..
BU
09/24TANDY LEATHER FACTORY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K..
AQ
08/30BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Announces Investigation of Tandy Leather Fa..
PR
08/26TANDY LEATHER FACTORY INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continue..
AQ
08/23GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Tandy Lea..
BU
08/23Tandy Leather Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Dela..
GL
08/23Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Tandy..
BU
08/21BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : TLF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encour..
PR
08/21GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Tandy Leather..
BU
08/21Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Tandy Lea..
BU
More news
Chart TANDY LEATHER FACTORY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Janet Carr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jefferson Philip Gramm Chairman
Tina L. Castillo Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William M. Warren Secretary, Inside Director & General Counsel
James Christopher Pappas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TANDY LEATHER FACTORY, INC.-18.13%42
TEIJIN LIMITED20.84%3 684
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.--.--%3 673
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO LTD--.--%3 541
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.28.69%3 242
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO LTD--.--%2 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group