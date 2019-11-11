Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Deadline: January 6, 2020

11/11/2019 | 03:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. ("Tandy Leather Factory" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TLF) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Tandy securities purchased between March 7, 2018 and August 15, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tlf.        

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain costs of inventory had been improperly valued and expensed; (2) as a result, the Company's financial results for certain periods were misstated; (3) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (4) there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements regarding Tandy's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tlf or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Tandy you have until January 6, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert---tandy-leather-factory-inc-tlf---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-of-class-action-and-lead-deadline-january-6-2020-300955627.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
