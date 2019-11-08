Log in
The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

11/08/2019 | 01:56pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (“Tandy” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TLF) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 7, 2018 and August 15, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 6, 2020.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tandy improperly valued and expensed certain inventory. As a result, the Company misstated its financial results for certain periods. The Company suffered from a material weakness in its internal controls on financial reporting. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tandy, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
