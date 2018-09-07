Log in
TANFIELD GROUP PLC
11 GBp   +11.39%
TANFIELD : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
TANFIELD : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
TANFIELD : Snorkel Investment Update
PU
Tanfield : Second Price Monitoring Extn

09/07/2018 | 05:52pm CEST

RNS Number : 1838A

Tanfield Group PLC

07 September 2018

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

The Tanfield Group plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 15:51:02 UTC
