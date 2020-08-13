Tang Palace China : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1181)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the annual report (the "Annual Report") of Tang Palace (China) Holdings Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2019 published on 23 April 2020. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Report unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board would like to provide supplemental information regarding the detailed breakdown of the item "Other expenses" in the sum of RMB89.4 million referred to in the Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 on page 88 of the Annual Report. The breakdown with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2018 is as follows:

For the year ended 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Advertisement and promotion expenses 21,722 23,825 Amortisation of intangible assets Note 1 1,255 1,226 Auditor's remuneration Note 1 1,144 1,224 Foreign exchange differences, net Note 1 919 (2,748) Restaurants operating expenses and charges 19,996 20,299 Sanitation and maintenance expenses 26,153 25,638 Travelling, carriage and freight 12,147 13,188 Other expenses 6,069 7,070 Total 89,405 89,722

Note 1: As disclosed in note 6 to the financial statements in the Annual Report.