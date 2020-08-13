Log in
Tang Palace China : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

08/13/2020 | 06:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1181)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the annual report (the "Annual Report") of Tang Palace (China) Holdings Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2019 published on 23 April 2020. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Report unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board would like to provide supplemental information regarding the detailed breakdown of the item "Other expenses" in the sum of RMB89.4 million referred to in the Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 on page 88 of the Annual Report. The breakdown with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2018 is as follows:

For the year ended

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Advertisement and promotion expenses

21,722

23,825

Amortisation of intangible assets Note 1

1,255

1,226

Auditor's remuneration Note 1

1,144

1,224

Foreign exchange differences, net Note 1

919

(2,748)

Restaurants operating expenses and charges

19,996

20,299

Sanitation and maintenance expenses

26,153

25,638

Travelling, carriage and freight

12,147

13,188

Other expenses

6,069

7,070

Total

89,405

89,722

Note 1: As disclosed in note 6 to the financial statements in the Annual Report.

The above information does not affect any other information contained in the Annual Report, and save as disclosed above, all other information in the Annual Report remains unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Tang Palace (China) Holdings Limited

Wong Chung Yeung

Executive Director and Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 13 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following directors:

Executive directors:

Ms. WENG Peihe, Mr. YIP Shu Ming, Mr. CHAN Man Wai, Mr. KU Hok Chiu, Mr. CHEN Zhi Xiong, Mr. WONG Chung Yeung

Independent non-executive directors:

Mr. KWONG Chi Keung, Mr. KWONG Ping Man, Mr. CHEUNG Kin Ting Alfred

2

Disclaimer

Tang Palace (China) Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 10:07:01 UTC
