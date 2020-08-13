Tang Palace China : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1181)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT
IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
Reference is made to the annual report (the "Annual Report") of Tang Palace (China) Holdings Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2019 published on 23 April 2020. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Report unless the context requires otherwise.
The Board would like to provide supplemental information regarding the detailed breakdown of the item "Other expenses" in the sum of RMB89.4 million referred to in the Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 on page 88 of the Annual Report. The breakdown with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2018 is as follows:
|
|
For the year ended
|
|
|
31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Advertisement and promotion expenses
|
21,722
|
|
|
23,825
|
Amortisation of intangible assets Note 1
|
1,255
|
|
|
1,226
|
Auditor's remuneration Note 1
|
1,144
|
|
|
1,224
|
Foreign exchange differences, net Note 1
|
919
|
|
|
(2,748)
|
Restaurants operating expenses and charges
|
19,996
|
|
|
20,299
|
Sanitation and maintenance expenses
|
26,153
|
|
|
25,638
|
Travelling, carriage and freight
|
12,147
|
|
|
13,188
|
Other expenses
|
6,069
|
|
|
7,070
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
89,405
|
|
|
89,722
Note 1: As disclosed in note 6 to the financial statements in the Annual Report.
The above information does not affect any other information contained in the Annual Report, and save as disclosed above, all other information in the Annual Report remains unchanged.
By Order of the Board
Tang Palace (China) Holdings Limited
Wong Chung Yeung
Executive Director and Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 13 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following directors:
Executive directors:
Ms. WENG Peihe, Mr. YIP Shu Ming, Mr. CHAN Man Wai, Mr. KU Hok Chiu, Mr. CHEN Zhi Xiong, Mr. WONG Chung Yeung
Independent non-executive directors:
Mr. KWONG Chi Keung, Mr. KWONG Ping Man, Mr. CHEUNG Kin Ting Alfred
